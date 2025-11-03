Analysts: Nigeria’s Bond Yields’ll Remain Attractive To Investors

Citing the Debt Management Office’s (DMO) Q4’25 bond issuance calendar, which indicates that the Federal Government is likely to continue to borrow to make up for the shortfall in revenue, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said they anticipate Nigeria’s bond yields to remain at a level that will be attractive to investors.

In a report obtained by New Telegraph, the analysts stated that while the recent easing of monetary policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) and excess liquidity in the system may continue to support a further moderation in yields at primary market auctions, yield levels will remain attractive to investors as a result of the FG’s “increasing borrowing needs.”

The analysts said: “Data from the Debt Management Office’s (DMO) quarterly publication reports that public debt that the federal government’s (FG) domestic debt service costs declined by -8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and-35 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to N1.7 trillion as of end-Q2 2025.

The significant decline was driven by reduced debt service across major debt instruments, particularly Federal Government Bonds (FGN Bonds) and Nigerian Treasury Bills (NTBs), which together accounted for the bulk (99%) of Nigeria’s domestic debt service payments.

“Additionally, the sequential decline in debt service costs reflects reduced paper issuances in the primary market and yield compression in the fixed-income market during the quarter.

In Q2 2025, the DMO raised N799 bn through its monthly primary market auctions, nearly half of the N1.6 trillion sold in the previous quarter.

“Although the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) maintained its interest rate at 27.50 per cent during Q2, it signaled a more dovish outlook, supported by improving macroeconomic indicators such as easing inflation, FX stability, and rising external reserves.

In response, yields in the FGN secondary bond market moderated, as investors sought to lock in funds at elevated rates.

This led to a decline in the average FGN bond yields to 18.9 per cent in Q2, from 19.6 per cent in the previous quarter.”

They further stated: “By September, the MPC pivoted to a more accommodative stance, lowering the policy rate by 50 bps amid softening inflation conditions.

“This policy shift resulted in a broad-based decline in yields across the fixed-income market. Year-to-date, average FGN bond yields in the secondary market fell sharply by 389 bps to 15.9 per cent.”

The analysts also pointed out that the DMO data shows that debt service for Treasury bills, which was the primary driver of the QoQ drop in government’s debt service costs, decreased by N422.8 billion or 44 per cent QoQ to N537.9 billion, while debt service payments on FGN bonds, which accounted for 63% of total debt service cost, decreased by 24 per cent QoQ to N1.1 trillion.

Although they predicted that the MPC’s “dovish policy stance and ample system liquidity (will) continue to support a further moderation in yields at primary market auctions,” the analysts said they expect that, “the FG’s increasing borrowing needs, as reflected in the DMO’s Q4 bond issuance calendar, are likely to sustain yield levels that remain attractive to investors.”