Analysts: Nigeria To Sustain GDP Growth Momentum In H2’25

Analysts at Comercio Partners have said that they expect the expansionary momentum of Nigeria’s economy to persist in the second half of this year.

The analysts stated this while commenting on the data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday, which showed that the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 4.23 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the second quarter of 2025, compared with 3.48 percent in the corresponding period of 2024 and 3.13 percent in the first quarter of 2025.

They noted that GDP growth in Q2’2025 was supported by, “ a combination of higher crude oil output, improved activity in services, sustained resilience in agriculture and finance,” as well as the rebasing of GDP to 2019 as the base year.

According to the analysts, “the stronger GDP growth in Q2’25 was a result of a combination of rising oil production, steady resilience across key non-oil activities, and the rebasing exercise that more accurately reflects the shifts in Nigeria’s economic structure.

This combination highlights both cyclical recovery in the oil market and deeper structural transitions toward services and digital-driven growth.” They further stated: “Although oil remains the government’s major revenue source for foreign exchange, its instability underscores the need for a more diversified revenue stream.

With well-defined and steady policies aimed at boosting the agricultural sector for export, alongside stronger performance in other industries, Nigeria could create a more structured inflow of revenue and reduce its reliance on crude oil.

“The non-oil sector is proving to be Nigeria’s stabilizer, but unlocking its full potential requires improvements in infrastructure, security, and policy consistency. Addressing these challenges could help Nigeria gradually build a more resilient economy, less vulnerable to the boom-and bust cycle of oil dependency.

“However, we expect that the expansionary momentum to persist, supported by sustained exchange rate stability, softer inflation, improvement in FX liquidity, structural reforms easing price pressures, and favourable fiscal policy measures.”

Still, the analysts added: “Looking ahead to the second half of 2025, the growth outlook will depend on three factors. First, oil production stability will be critical. If current production levels are maintained or improved, the oil sector will continue to provide an upside.

“However, volatility in global oil markets and domestic production risks remain downside threats. Inflation and exchange rate dynamics will also shape real sector performance. High inflation erodes household consumption, limits trade recovery, andcompresses margins for manufacturers.