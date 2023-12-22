Analysts: Naira Depreciation Worsens Nigeria’s Debt Burden

As reactions continue to trail the recent release of the latest data on Nigeria’s public debt portfolio by the Debt Management Office (DMO), analysts at CSL Research have said that the naira’s depreciation against major currencies, such as the dollar, makes existing foreign-denominated debt more expensive to service in naira terms thereby worsening the country’s overall debt burden.

Reacting to the DMO’s data in a report released yesterday, the analysts also said that other factors contributing to the overall debt burden include the country’s rising fiscal deficit as well as its dependence on oil revenue, which makes it vulnerable to fluctuations in global oil prices. The analysts stated: “The Debt Management Office (DMO) recently released Nigeria’s total public debt portfolio for September 2023.

The nation’s total public debt grew to N87.91 trillion ($114.35bn) compared with N87.38 trillion ($113.42 billion) for the period ending 30 June 2023 but was 99.52 per cent y/y higher than the total public debt of N44.06 trillion recorded in the same period of the prior year. “The y/y growth was mainly due to the devaluation of the naira as the conversion rate used in converting external debt to naira is now pegged at N768.76/ US$ compared with N432.37/ US$ previously and the inclusion of the securitized ways and means loans into the debt stock.

External debt of N31.98tn made up 36.38 per cent of the country’s total public debt while domestic debt (N55.93tn) made up 63.62 per cent.” They further said: “Nigeria’s total public debt has been on the rise in recent years. The government’s fiscal deficit for 2023 is the highest on record, as revenue mobilization remains largely constrained and spending continues to jump.

The country’s debt service to revenue ratio also continues to rise. Nigeria’s tax base remains narrow, and the country’s dependence on oil revenue, makes it vulnerable to fluctuations in global oil prices. The naira’s depreciation against major currencies like the US dollar also makes existing foreign- denominated debt more expensive to service in naira terms, contributing to the overall debt burden.”

However, the analysts opined: “We believe that, while the country’s revenue generating capacity remains constrained, the currency depreciation will benefit oil revenues, and as a result, we believe that the increase in income could help control the country’s rising debt stock in the short run.

“Furthermore, we believe that the elimination of fuel subsidies, which took up more than 75 percent of gross oil revenue in 2022, will free up revenue, making us believe the country may not exceed the estimated budget deficit of N9.18 trillion in its 2024 budget of hope. However, the continuous depreciation of the naira and downgrading of Nigeria’s Eurobonds may limit the government’s external borrowings.”