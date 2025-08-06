Analysts: Naira Depreciation Boosting Agric Trade Surplus

Analysts at FBNQuest Research have attributed the agricultural trade surplus recorded by Nigeria, in recent times, to the depreciation of the naira. Commenting on the Q1’25 foreign trade report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the analysts noted that the country recorded an agricultural trade surplus of N668.3 billion in the first quarter of the year, thereby, “extending the positive balances that began in Q1’24.”

They stated: “We see from the data that the exports of agricultural goods grew by 11 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 65 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to N1.7 trillion in Q1’25. As a result, agriculture’s share of total exports increased to 8.3 per cent, up from 7.7 per cent in the previous quarter On the import side, the total value of agricultural goods declined by -5 per cent QoQ but increased by +13 per cent YoY to over N1 trillion.

“This resulted in an agricultural trade surplus of N668.3 bn, extending the positive balances that began in Q1’24. This trend primarily reflects the impact of naira depreciation, which significantly increased the nairadenominated revenue from agricultural exports.” The analysts further said: “Following the rebasing of Nigeria’s GDP using 2019 as the new base year, the agriculture sector’s contribution rose to 27.8 per cent of GDP in Q1 2025, up from 24.64 per cent under the previous methodology.

“However, the sector’s growth outturn in Q1 was disappointing, expanding by just 0.1 per cent YoY in Q1‘2025, marking a sharp deceleration from the 2.5 per cent YoY growth recorded in the previous quarter.”

According to the analysts, “persistent challenges, particularly insecurity, structural inefficiencies, and inadequate infrastructure, continue to impede growth and productivity, preventing the sector from realising its full potential.” “Looking ahead, addressing persistent security threats in food-producing regions is critical to boosting domestic food production and achieving selfsufficiency,” they added.