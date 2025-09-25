Analysts: Monetary Easing Likely To Boost Manufacturing, Others

The expected easing of financing constraints for businesses and households, likely to be occasioned by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) lowering of the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), will boost “credit-sensitive sectors” such as manufacturing, construction, and real estate, analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank have said.

The analysts stated this while commenting on the outcome of the meeting held by the apex bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Monday and Tuesday.

According to the analysts, the rate cut will also result in financial services benefiting from higher lending volumes. They, however, noted that the growth impact of the monetary easing will be determined by factors such as how quickly banks transmit lower rates, the trajectory of inflation and exchange rate stability.

The analysts stated: “At its 302nd MPC meeting, the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) was cut by 50 bps to 27 per cent, while an asymmetric corridor of +250/-250 bps was maintained. We believe this shift to a more accommodative stance, after a prolonged period of tightening, should start to ease financing constraints for businesses and households, boosting credit-sensitive sectors such as manufacturing, construction, and real estate, which moderated in Q2.

“Financial services may also benefit from higher lending volumes despite narrower margins. Over the medium term, the growth impact will depend on how quickly banks transmit lower rates, the trajectory of inflation and exchange rate stability.”