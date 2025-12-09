New Telegraph

December 9, 2025
Analysts: Market Transparency, Others’ll Drive Forex Reserves Stability

Analysts at FBNQuest Research have predicted that the country’s gross official foreign exchange reserves are likely to “remain broadly stable, supported by improved market transparency, greater efficiency, and the sustained impact of Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) FX market reforms.”

The analysts made the prediction while reacting to data released by the apex bank, which shows that Nigeria’s gross official reserves increased by $1.5 billion Monthon-Month (MoM) to $44.7 billion as of the end of November 2025.

According to the analysts: “The recent accretion to the reserves represents a gain of $3.8 billion over the 11 months to November 2025, and a more pronounced gain of $7.5 billion since June 2025, when reserves were around their year-to-date lows.

“Although the latest gain can be primarily attributed to the $2.4 billion Eurobond issue in November 2025, FX receipts from oil exports and resilient remittance inflows also contributed.

Notably, part of the Eurobond proceeds was allocated to refinance the $1.2 billion Eurobond maturity in November 2025.”

“Total reserves covered 13.9 months of merchandise imports per the balance of payments for the 12 months to March 2025, and 9.4 months when we add imported services,” the analysts added.

They, however, noted that despite the, “robust MoM accretion in gross official reserves, the naira depreciated by 1.8 per cent MoM to N1,446.7/USD.”

