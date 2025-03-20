Analysts: March Inflation To Rise To 23.40%

Share

Citing seasonal purchases as wells as Ramadan and Easter festivitiesinduced price hikes, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Ltd have predicted that headline inflation will likely increase to 23.40 percent this month from 23.18 percent in February.

The analysts stated this while commenting on the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which showed that inflation fell for the second straight month in February following the rebasing of the CPI basket.

According to the analysts, factors such as highbase effects, a relatively stable naira and steady fuel prices, will ensure that inflation maintains its downward trajectory in the coming months.

The analysts stated: “Inflation has remained a key issue globally, prompt – ing many central banks to adopt a hawkish stance as rising costs and inflationary pressures continue to impact economies.

In Nigeria, however, we have observed a downward trend across all indexes and monthly readings, indicating a positive easing of inflationary pressures.

This is attributed to factors such as a stable currency, potential market interventions, and seasonal effects.

“Looking ahead, Nigeria’s headline inflation is expected to maintain its downward trajectory with minimal disruption, mainly due to high-base effects and a relatively stable local currency.

Furthermore, steady fuel prices will reduce a significant driver of inflation by moderating logistics and transportation costs. “Food prices are also anticipated to stabilise in the coming months, helping to ease cost-of-living pressures.

A reduction in the volatility of the naira will additionally assist in stabilizing import costs, which should further alleviate inflationary pressures.”

