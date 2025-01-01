Analysts Link Rising Forex Inflows To CBN’s Tight Monetary Policy

Share

Analysts at FBNQuest Research have attributed the recent surge in foreign exchange inflows to the country to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) contractionary monetary policy stance.

The analysts stated this while reacting to latest data released by the apex bank, which shows that the total FX inflow into the Nigerian economy increased by 40 percent Year-on-Year and 3 percent Quarter-onQuarter (QoQ) to $22.9 billion in Q3’24.

They also noted that the CBN’s tight policy stance complements its FX supply management strategies, which, according to the, aim to reduce FX outflows from the financial system.

The analysts stated: “According to data on foreign exchange (FX) flow from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the total FX inflow into the Nigerian economy increased by three per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to $22.9 billion in Q3’24.

The rise was quite pronounced on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, increasing by 40 per cent YoY. “Concerning outbound FX flow, the total FX outflow through the economy rose by 15 per cent QoQ and four per cent YoY to $8.4 billion.

The FX inflow and outflow combined resulted in a net inflow of $14.5 billion. However, this figure is lower than the net inflow of $17.2 billion registered in the previous quarter.

“The major driver behind the q/q rise in total FX inflow was inflow through the CBN, which increased markedly by 40 per cent QoQ to $11.9 billion. Consequently, its share of overall FX inflow rose to 52 per cent from 38 per cent.

Its increasing share is attributed to the CBN’s continuous interventions in the FX market to ease demand pressures. “In contrast, FX inflow, through autonomous sources, decreased by -$2.7 billion QoQ, or -20 per cent QoQ, to $11.0 billion in Q3.”

Further dissecting the data, they said: “With re – spect to outflows, FX outflows through the CBN, which accounted for a significant share (87%) of the overall FX outflow, grew by 28 per cent QoQ to $7.3 billion.

