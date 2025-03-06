Analysts: Lack Of Digital Trust, Poverty Mar Subscription Economy In Nigeria

Share

Industry analysts have raised concerns over Nigeria’s readiness to embrace the subscription-based economy, citing infrastructural challenges, low digital penetration, and economic constraints as major barriers.

Despite the global surge in subscription models across various sectors, analysts argue that Nigeria’s unique socio-economic landscape makes it difficult for such models to thrive at scale.

The subscription economy, which has seen significant success in developed markets, relies on recurring revenue models for services like streaming, soft – ware, e-commerce, and more.

However, experts highlighted that Nigeria’s persistent issues with power supply, internet connectivity, and payment systems pose significant hurdles.

According to them, unreliable electricity and inconsistent internet access remain critical obstacles. Many Nigerians still lack access to stable power and affordable high-speed internet, which are essential for seamless engagement with subscriptionbased services.

They also identified low disposable income as a challenge. With a large percentage of the population living below the poverty line, recurring payments for non-essential services are often unfeasible.

Experts noted that many Nigerians prioritised basic needs over subscription services. Payment system limitation is another factor.

While mobile money and digital payments have gained traction, a significant portion of the population remains unbanked or under – banked.

This limits the ability of businesses to implement seamless recurring payment systems.Nigerians are known for their preference for one-time purchases rather than recurring payments.

This mindset, coupled with a lack of trust in digital platforms, further complicates the adoption of subscription models.

Speaking on the issue, the CEO of OnePipe, a financial technology company in Nigeria, Open Adeoye, subscription economy thrives in a country where the salaries of workers are paid constantly, where revenue stream is sustained.

Adeoye noted that in the developed market, people do not have to hold cash or struggle to gathered huge money before they own any property, they just have to subscribe and the money would be deducted from their income successively in payment for what they buy.

He said that in Nigeria, the small scale entrepreneurs suffered much in delayed payment, hindering the success of subscription economy.

A study by PwC revealed that 48% of Nigerian Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have experienced delayed payments due to different reasons, with 33% of affected businesses reporting severe consequences.

Traditional systems often involve manual invoicing, repeated follow-ups, and high transaction fees, leaving business owners with less time to focus on growing their operations.

Adeoye, said a new initiative known as PaywithAccount in Nigeria would help Nigerian businesses to overcome delayed payment. “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, but too many struggle simply because getting paid is a challenge.

We believe financial technology should remove obstacles, not create them. PaywithAccount helps businesses worry less about collections so they can focus on what truly matters—growth, innovation, and serving their customers.

“With PaywithAccount, small businesses across Nigeria can now eliminate the stress of late payments, automate their collections, and take full control of their financial future.

“For entrepreneurs across Nigeria, the ability to receive payments on time means the difference between survival and growth,” he said.

A tech economist, Dr. Adaobi Eze, stated: “While the subscrition economy holds promise, Nigeria’s current ecosystem is not mature enough to support it at scale. Businesses must adapt their models to suit the local context, perhaps by offering hybrid solutions that combine one-time payments with optional subscriptions.

