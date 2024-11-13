Analysts: Infrastructure Deficiencies, Others Undermine CBN’s Inflation Fight

Share

Analysts at Cowry Asset Management Ltd have said “structural challenges such as infrastructure deficiencies, high fuel costs, and logistical constraints,” are negatively affecting the impact of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) tight monetary policy measures on inflation.

The analysts, who said this in a report released over the weekend, stressed that tackling the structural challenges is key effectively fighting inflation. The report stated: “Ahead of Nigeria’s October inflation data, price pressures remain elevated from fuel hikes, currency depreciation, and agricultural disruptions.

Despite CBN’s rate hikes and the government’s zero-duty import policy, structural issues, such as supply chain inefficiencies and security concerns, have continued to limit their impact on the whole.

“Nigeria’s inflation rate has fluctuated markedly in 2024, driven by rising fuel prices, currency depreciation, and ongoing disruptions in agricultural supply.

These factors have brought inflation to near 30-year highs, exacerbating price pressures across the economy despite high-interest rates and concerted, albeit one-sided, policy efforts from fiscal and monetary authorities to curb consumer price inflation.

“Early in 2024, inflation continued its upward trend, reaching 33.2 per cent in March, up from 31.7 per cent in February. This surge was primarily driven by steep increases in food and transportation costs following the removal of fuel subsidies and continued naira depreciation, compounded by insecurity and flooding in foodproducing regions in the north.

By mid-2024, inflation peaked at 34.19 per cent in June, marking the highest level seen this year. A slight moderation followed in July and August, with inflation easing to 33.4 per cent and 32.15 per cent, respectively, aided by seasonal harvests that helped temper food prices.

“However, September saw inflation climb again to 32.7 per cent, largely due to persistently high food costs, widespread flooding, and ongoing currency pressures.

This uptick was driven primarily by higher energy costs, with petrol prices rising from N980 to around N1,050 per litre in Lagos and even higher in other states. These adjustments could push the headline index above 35 per cent by December.”

It further said: “Next week, the monthly inflation report for the month of October will be published by the National Bureau of Statistics.

Our expectation for a 33.10 per cent CPI numbers for October is hinged on the impact of recent PMS pump price adjustments and flooding in some parts of the country as well as the recent reversal in the food index due to supply chain disruption on the back of insecurity challenges and currency depreciation.

