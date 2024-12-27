Analysts: Inflation To Rise Further To 35.20% In December

Share

Citing festive activities-induced price increases, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have predicted that Nigeria’s inflation will maintain its upward trend and hit 35.20 per cent this month.

The analysts stated this while reacting to the latest inflation report recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) which shows that headline inflation rose for the third consecutive month to 34.60 per cent year-on-year in November 2024, from 33.88 per cent in October.

The analysts said that apart from the usual increase in prices during the festive season, other factors such as naira depreciation, high food prices and sustained pressures from energy costs are likely to ensure that inflation remains high.

As the analysts put it, “looking ahead, inflation is expected to rise further in December 2024, with Cowry Research forecasts suggesting a figure of 35.20 per cent due to price increases from festive activities.

Factors such as naira depreciation, high food prices, and sustained pressures from energy costs are likely to keep inflation elevated.

While inflationary pressures may begin to moderate in 2025 due to base effects, the method of financing the Federal Government’s projected budget deficit of N13.08 trillion for 2025 could create additional inflationary pressure.”

Commenting further on the NBS inflation data, they stated: “The persistence of high inflation in 2024 reflects deep-seated structural issues in Nigeria’s economy.

Despite the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) tight monetary policy stance, including raising the benchmark interest rate to 27.50 per cent in November, inflationary pressures have proven resistant.

Structural bottlenecks such as inadequate infrastructure, high energy costs, and logistical inefficiencies continue to undermine the effectiveness of monetary policy measures, leaving consumers and businesses grappling with escalating costs.

