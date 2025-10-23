Analysts: Inflation Pushing More Nigerians Into Poverty

Following the release of the latest Global Hunger Index (GHI) report, which ranks Nigeria 115th out of 123 countries, analysts at CSL Research have called on the Nigerian government to, “take a proactive and strategic approach to economic growth and inflation control,” because, according to them, “inflation continues to drive more citizens below the poverty line.”

The analysts, who noted that the GHI report, “reflects the deepening food insecurity affecting millions of Nigerians,” said that over 31.8 million of the country’s citizens, “are now grappling with acute food insecurity, with the situation projected to deteriorate further without urgent intervention.”

They attributed the acute food insecurity to the depreciation of the naira and the country’s heavy dependence on imported food. As the analysts put it, “the depreciation of the naira, combined with Nigeria’s heavy dependence on imported food, has led to sharp increases in food prices, making it increasingly difficult for households to afford basic staples.

At the same time, the soaring costs of agricultural inputs, including fertiliser, seeds, and fuel, have made farming increasingly expensive and unsustainable, particularly for small-scale farmers. “The situation is further compounded by widespread insecurity, which continues to hinder food production and distribution, especially in the Northeast and Northwest.

In these regions, insurgency, kidnapping, and banditry have disrupted farming activities, displaced communities, and limited access to markets and humanitarian assistance.” They also highlighted the effects of climate change, noting that, “Nigeria is becoming increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather events, with seasonal flooding during the rainy season frequently damaging farmlands, homes, and essential infrastructure.”

According to the analysts, the environmental disruptions are “especially devastating in rural and low-lying communities, where food production and access are already fragile,” thereby leading to a significant reduction in food availability and worsening hunger among the most vulnerable populations.

They pointed out that the United States Government, in response to the current hunger crisis, recently pledged $32.5 million through the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to deliver food and nutrition support to vulnerable communities in Nigeria, which is expected, “to provide life-saving assistance to approximately 764,205 internally displaced persons and other at-risk groups in the conflict-affected Northeast and Northwest regions.”

However, the analysts said that while such humanitarian support addresses urgent needs, “lasting progress requires a comprehensive, multi-sectoral strategy,” that will see the government taking a, “proactive and strategic approach to economic growth and inflation control, as inflation continues to drive more citizens below the poverty line.”