Analysts: Inflation May Drop To 22.65% This Month

Share

As reactions continue to trail the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which shows that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate moderated to 23.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in April 2025, down from 24.2 per cent in March, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have predicted that the rate is likely to further moderate to 22.65 per cent this month.

The analysts, who stated this in a report released over the weekend, said their forecast was “underpinned by expectations of seasonal harvests that should support food supply, improved logistics efficiency, falling petrol prices, and modest domestic energy cost adjustments.”

Citing the slowdown in inflation and what they describe as the “relatively stable currency,” the analysts said they expect the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to consider, “a modest rate cut of 25 basis points,” at the end of its meeting today.

Specifically, the analysts said: “The April 2025 CPI report reflects a welcome, broad-based slowdown in inflationary pressures across all key segments — headline, food, and core.

This likely marks a turning point in Nigeria’s inflation narrative, particularly as the underlying drivers begin to shift.

“While food prices remained the largest influence on the disinflationary trend, the notable decline in core inflation, falling for the first time in four months, suggests that pricing pressures beyond the volatile food and energy categories are also beginning to ease.

“Looking ahead, we anticipate further moderation in inflation, projecting headline CPI to ease to 22.65 per cent in May 2025.

This forecast is underpinned by expectations of seasonal harvests that should support food supply, improved logistics efficiency, falling petrol prices, and modest domestic energy cost adjustments.

“However, we caution that persistent structural bottlenecks, including exchange rate volatility and poor infrastructure, may limit the extent of disinflation and keep overall price levels elevated.

Share