Analysts: Improved Forex Liquidity May Reduce Trade Surplus

Share

Even as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in its bid to enhance exchange rate stability, continues to step up measures to boost transparency and liquidity in the foreign exchange market, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have pointed out that improved access to forex may lead to a rise in imports, thereby reducing the country’s trade surplus.

The analysts made the point in a report which focused on the latest foreign trade statistics published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Noting that the NBS data “reveal a remarkable 106.6 per cent year-onyear increase in total merchandise trade, reaching N138.03 trillion in 2024 from N66.83 trillion the previous year,” the analysts said:

“This surge was primarily driven by the devaluation of the naira and the expansion of exports, which stood at N77.4 trillion, surpassing total imports of N60.6 trillion,” adding that “as a result, the trade balance improved significantly by 230.5 per cent year-on-year, rising to N16.85 trillion from N5.10 trillion in 2023.”

They further stated: “The substantial improvement in the trade balance can be attributed to robust export growth, bolstered by the weakened naira and an increase in exportable goods.

This aligns with expectations that a larger trade surplus will contribute to a healthier current account balance in 2024, with crude oil production and exports continuing to play a crucial role in Nigeria’s economy.

“However, persistent foreign exchange pressures pose a downside risk, particularly concerning the services account, which may continue to widen.

In 2024, heightened volatility in the foreign exchange market led to a depreciation of the naira by over 41 per cent, enhancing the competitiveness and attractiveness of Nigerian exports on the global stage.”

Still, the analysts said they acknowledge that, “the significant three-digit growth in total trade and trade surplus (was) largely driven by naira devaluation and a commendable rise in total exports, (thereby) boosting foreign exchange earnings.”

“Looking ahead, a sustained increase in the trade surplus is anticipated, underpinned by the expected expansion in Nigeria’s export volumes, particularly in crude oil, as refining capacity continues to grow.

However, a rise in import volumes, facilitated by improved foreign exchange liquidity and greater accessibility to foreign currency, may reduce the trade surplus, potentially impacting the balance of payments and the current account,” they stated.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

