Analysts: How Low Wages, Poor Purchasing Power Would Affect Fg’s Consumer Loan Scheme

The Consumer Credit Loan Scheme, a policy of the Federal Government could boost consumption and help reduce the challenge of high unsold inventories of the Nigerian manufacturing sector. But experts say low wages and eroded purchasing power occasioned by the devaluation of the Naira would hamper the success of the scheme. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

The Federal Government introduced a consumer loan scheme and provided N100 billion through Consumer Credit Fund to support the manufacturing sector.

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Atiku Bagudu, said the scheme would help the manufacturing sector, which is facing serious challenges, among which is over 42 per cent unsold inventories.

Bagudu said: “Our economy can gain if many people can pay for goods and services over a period of time just as it’s done around the world. And it will help our manufacturing sector.

“The consumer credit is a veritable tool to provide access to goods and services to a lot of Nigerians. A committee is working on this.

“It has not been implemented. The money has not been withdrawn; the fund is a catalytic fund and it’s expected to grow,” he said.

8 million Nigerians expected on board

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP), Uzoma Nwagba, had further explained that the credit corporation will document the credit behaviour of every Nigerian under its consumer credit scheme with a National Identification Number (NIN). He also said that the scheme is targeting about 80 million Nigerians, who are economically active and are earning income.

Nwagba, who revealed this during a TV interview, stated that every economically active Nigerian would have their credit score written on their National Identity Number (NIN).

The CREDICORP CEO said the aim is to ensure that every Nigerian, who earns a modest income can acquire things that can improve their lives such as a car, house, quality education, and laptop, among others, and pay for it over a long period.

Nwagba noted that the major challenge of the credit system in Nigeria has been the lack of data and proper identity. He, however, expressed the confidence that with the NIN, every creditor will be properly identified.

He said: “My first job is to strengthen the credit infrastructure of the country. It means that every economically active Nigerian will have a credit score written on their NIN, so that they cannot run away from their credit behaviour.”

While registration for the NIN has been slow over the years, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) recently disclosed that over 107.3 million Nigerians have been registered as of April this year.

According to him, Nigeria needs to be doing about N180 trillion in consumer credits per annum but the banks are not willing to give out the money because they are afraid of losing it.

“The government cannot fund that. In the financial system, the people who are already doing lending today are the ones who have the capital. They have the money; they’re just afraid because they cannot put their money out there and lose it.

“The CBN is quite a strong partner on this journey with us, as well as credit registries and credit bureaus. Once we have been able to establish the trust, the N180 trillion we are looking for will go away from all these flights to safety and start lending to Nigerians,” he said.

He added that the CREDICORP will also be working with all institutions that are committed to advancing consumer credits such as microfinance, fintechs, and even cooperatives. He said the Corp would enable them to do more and give them credit guarantees for specific industries and specific targets.

Uncertainty over N20bn consumer auto finance scheme

Experts say operational modalities, including pricing and repayment plans, are factors that may thwart the N20 billion consumer credit fund for the purchase of new vehicles.

According to them, the auto finance scheme, which is a segment of the N100 billion consumer credit loan schemes is a critical component of the Nigerian Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) that has suffered neglect over a decade, came rather too late.

This is just as an analysis indicated that the N20 billion scheme could only purchase just 571 vehicles at an average price of N35 million per unit.

A check on some locally manufactured vehicles by Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM) indicated that prices range between N25 and N35 million depending on the models. Further checks showed that some of the models among the Innoson line-up cost as much as N100 million per unit.

The scheme, which was launched by the Nigerian Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) in partnership with the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), was designed to make a single-digit loan available for intending vehicle owners.

The intent was to increase patronage of brand-new vehicles, which has become unaffordable with many Nigerians resorting to used vehicles, which are equally expensive.

Speaking at the official launch/agreement signing between CREDICORP and the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), in Abuja, the Managing Director/CEO of CREDITCORP, Uzoma Nwagba, explained that the fund aims to eliminate barriers faced by consumers in buying automobiles on credit.

On his part, the Director-General of the NADDC, Joseph Osanipin, stressed the need to improve the demand side of the automobile market to grow the industry.

It was disclosed that there are 56 local assemblers licensed by the Federal Government under the 10-year NAIDP launched in 2014 with an installed yearly capacity of over 500,000 units.

Due to low patronage, which would have changed if the NAIDP had been passed into law, only about six of the firms are functional though at an extremely low capacity, while most of the technicians employed have been either converted to after-sales service providers or are out of jobs.

Speaking on the initiative, Deputy Managing Director of CFAO Motors, Kunle Jaiyesinmi, said while the N20-billion scheme was a welcome development as the country was starting from somewhere, the amount was paltry and coming too late.

He said this wass because most auto assemblers have closed shops, while the few still operating were working at low capacity.

“The scheme is even belated because when the Auto Policy started about 10 years ago, the 35 per cent tariff that’s being charged on Fully Built vehicles, the understanding we had then was that part of it would go to the Auto Financing and the other part would go to Automobile Assemblers’ facility.

“In 10 years, nothing happened, and we know how much has been collected by the Federal Government from that levy.

“So N20 billion is a paltry amount and the scheme is coming up a bit late. Looking at the local assembly, how many assemblers are we having in Nigeria? For those of us who started eight, or nine years ago, almost all of us have packed shops. So, this is coming a bit late but at least, it’s still better. Let’s start from somewhere hoping that people trying to access the loan can have it easily and it can be facilitated very promptly without any bottleneck,” he said.

Former Director of Planning at the NADDC, Luqman Mamudu, said the N20 billion can only fund about 500 vehicles for consumers but said: “It is a sufficient commitment to NAIDP launched in 2014.

“As provided for in NAIDP, it is meant as seed fund from NAC (National Automotive Council) levy expected to attract additional funding from others like DFIs and even Nigerian commercial banks and the Consumer Credit Corp itself, who I believe are managers of NADDC automotive purchase window.

“The Nigeria Automotive Programme Act has funding provision to be sourced from the statutory levy on all automotive imports collected over the years by Nigeria customs,” he said.

Doubts as FG targets 500, 000 civil servants

As the CREDICORP commences the disbursement of the consumer loans to economically active Nigerians nationwide, through its reported growing list of participating financial institutions (PFIs), the Federal Government says it is expecting about 500,000 civil servants to take advantage of it.

However, experts are worried that the high cost of the goods compared to low wages of the workers would be an encumbrance to the success of the scheme.

This came on the heels of the announcement by the CREDICORP that it has signed a partnership deal with Credit Direct, a subsidiary of FCMB to accelerate mass access to consumer credit starting with civil servants across the country.

This kick-off offers discounted direct consumer credit to over 15,000 civil servants per round. Civil servants on IPPIS now benefit from exclusive offers with reduced interest rates and flexible repayment plans for purchase of domestic goods, mobility, medical care, electronics and other household needs. The initiative is part of a much broader effort to support the well-being of Nigerians, which aligns with CREDICORP’s mission to accelerate consumer credit access to 50 per cent of economically active Nigerians by 2030.

“We are excited to partner with Credit Direct to kick off President Tinubu’s consumer credit scheme with civil servants as Mr. President had promised,” said Uzoma Nwagba, CEO of CREDICORP.

“By going through Credit Direct today, and subsequently our other financial institutions coming on stream in the next days and weeks as we target 500,000 civil servants, they can access instant and affordable credit to cushion economic shocks or afford consumer goods to improve the quality of their lives. This is just the start of a long and exciting journey with many parts, and linkages that ultimately catalyse local industries as we expand consumption.”

Chukwuma Nwanze, CEO of Credit Direct, emphasized the importance of the partnership in fostering financial inclusion. “Our civil servants are vital to the nation’s growth and stability, and we are committed to supporting them with accessible credit facilities. This partnership with CREDICORP allows us to extend our services to more individuals, ensuring that all civil servants can access the funds they need quickly and easily, up to N3.5 million depending on their income and need. Over the past 17 years, Credit Direct has positively impacted the lives of millions of customers across Nigeria. With a presence in all 36 states, including the Federal Capital Territory, through branches and digital channels, we continue to serve working-class Nigerians nationwide.”

But economist and Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr Muda Yusuf, who described the scheme as one of the best policies of the present administration, said the ability of the civil servants taking advantage of it to acquire the basic necessities they lacked would depend on improved wages. Otherwise , they would not have anything left for their sustenance after deductions are made for the repayment of the loan.

He also said that the informal sector where the greater percentage of the economically active Nigerians are, should as a matter of urgency be brought into the scheme.

Also speaking, the Head, Department of Economics, Babcock University, Dr Ovikuomagbe Oyedele, emphasised that low wages and eroded purchasing power occasioned by the devaluation of the Naira would hamper the success of the credit scheme.

This was as he called for the expansion of the scheme to accommodate the informal sector, adding that the provision of N100 billion for the scheme was a far cry. He however commended the government for the initiative, saying it will be perfected as it progresses.

