Analysts harp on need to reduce currency outside banks

As reactions continue to trail the latest money supply statistics released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), analysts at CSL Research have stressed the importance of reducing the substantial amount of currency outside the country’s banking system. In a report released yesterday, the analysts stated that addressing the problem of the huge amount of cash outside banks would enhance monetary policy efficacy, foser financial inclusion and also help to combat illicit activities such as terrorism and money laundering.

They acknowledged that the naira redesign policy introduced by the CBN in late 2022, “would have been moderately successful” in mopping up currency outside the banks if it had not been reversed, as data shows that there was a considerable reduction currency outside bank in the first four months of the implementation of the policy.

The analysts stated: “Money Supply statistics from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as of November 2023 revealed that Currency In Circulation (CIC) surged by 21.24 per cent in November to N3.35 trillion (highest in 2023) from N2.76 trillion as of September 2023. In the same vein, Currency Outside Banks (COB) rose by 27.53 per cent to N3.08 trillion in November 2023 from N2.42 trillion. This in essence means, 92.04 per cent of the currency in circulation (CIC) was outside the banking system as of November 2023, marking a notable rise from the 57.14 per cent recorded in January 2023 following a few months of the CBN naira redesign policy.

The currency outside the banks had averaged c.84.42 per cent of currency in circulation since the year 1960 till December 2022. “From reported numbers, we can conclude that the naira redesign policy would have been moderately successful in mopping up currency outside the banks if it wasn’t reversed, as there was a considerable reduction currency outside bank in the first four months of the policy implementation