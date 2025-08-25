Analysts: Global Macroeconomic Headwinds, Others Threaten Nigeria’s FX Inflow

Nigeria’s foreign exchange market’s ability to sustain higher inflow levels could be undermined by global macroeconomic headwinds and structural challenges like forex liquidity constraints, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said.

The analysts stated this while commenting on data obtained from FMDQ, which shows that FX inflows increased by 24% Month-on-Month (MoM) to approximately $3.8 billion in July 2025, up from the previous month’s figure of $3.1 billion. They noted that while the MoM improvement signalled renewed investor confidence, the FX inflow in July remained below a May 2025 peak of $6.7 billion.

Furthermore, the analysts stated that while the recovery in July was encouraging, it “highlights the continued volatility in FX liquidity,” noting that, “Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPIs) remained the leading driver of FX supply, contributing 45% of total inflows.”

“In absolute terms, inflows from offshore investors rose to $1.7 bn, up from $1.5 bn in June. This rise suggests a cautious return of foreign investor confidence, influenced by bigger carry trade opportunities and stable global macroeconomic conditions,” they added.

According to the analysts: “The sustained dominance of FPIs as a key source of FX supply highlights Nigeria’s dependence on short-term capital flows to sustain market liquidity. While this can provide immediate support, it also introduces significant vulnerability, as FPIs are highly sensitive to shifts in global risk appetite, interest rate dynamics, and domestic macroeconomic conditions.”

However, noting that inflows from non-bank corporates also showed significant growth, rising from approximately $800 million in June to $1.2 billion in July, the analysts stated that: “This increase reflects stronger FX contributions from private sector entities, likely driven by improved export receipts – particularly by upstream oil companies, repatriated earnings and enhanced access to formal FX channels.”

They pointed out that with the improvement in FX inflow boosting the external reserves, “the CBN maintained its active presence in the FX market in July 2025, increasing its intervention by selling a total of $326 million,” compared with the $183 million sold in June.

The analysts, however, noted that while its increased intervention in the forex market suggests, “CBN’s continued commitment to stabilising the naira and addressing liquidity challenges in the FX market amid rising FX demand,” the naira, despite the rebound in FX supply, depreciated in July, “shedding -0.13% MoM to close the month at N1,534.00/USD, reflecting sustained FX demand.”

Thus, they cautioned that: “Looking ahead, while sentiment may be improving, structural challenges, such as FX liquidity constraints and global macroeconomic headwinds, pose downside risks to the market’s ability to sustain higher inflow levels.”

New Telegraph recently reported that in its “H2 2025 Norrenberger Economic Outlook,” the investment and stock broking firm, Norrenberger, warned that expected monetary policy easing may hinder FX inflows in H2’25. The company also predicted that the expected surge in seasonal demand for foreign exchange, usually driven by summer travel and increased payments for foreign education, may put the naira under pressure in the second half of the year.

It stated: “Although Nigeria has experienced a notable improvement in foreign exchange (FX) inflows in recent months, driven by renewed Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI), resilient diaspora remittances, and a relatively favorable trade and current account position, the sustainability of these inflows remains a critical consideration as the country heads into the second half of 2025.