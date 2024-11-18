Analysts Fret Over Sustainability Of Nigeria’s Public Debt

Share

Although Nigeria’s current public debt-toGross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio is slightly below the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) 60 per cent benchmark for emerging market countries, “the sustainability of public debt remains a significant concern due to a rising debt profile, which could lead to elevated debt-service costs and further weaken the nation’s fiscal position,” analysts at FBNQuest Research have said.

The analysts stated this while commenting on the recent update from the Debt Management Office (DMO) on Nigeria’s debt stock, which shows that the country’s debt burden increased by N12.6 trillion, or (+10% q/q), to N134.3 trillion ($91.3 billion) as at endJune 2024.

Noting that the domestic and external debt components constitute about 53% and 47 per cent of the gross public debt, respectively, the analysts attributed the “modest rise” in the debt to the depreciation of the naira, which added about N5.9 trillion to the total debt stock and fresh borrowings from the domestic market.

They pointed out that “the total debt stock implies a debtto-(2023) GDP ratio of 58 per cent in Q2, higher than the 53 per cent recorded in the previous quarter and breaching the DMO’s self-imposed public debt ceiling of 40 per cent, as outlined in the agency’s Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy.”

While noting that the current public debt-to-GDP ratio is slightly below the IMF’s 60 per cent benchmark for emerging market countries, the analysts warned that the country’s weak revenue profile and FX volatility risks could further escalate debt levels.

“For instance, debt service costs surged by 69 per cent y/y to N6.0 trillion in H1‘24, consuming about half (50%) of FG’s aggregate expenditure, highlighting the significant burden of debt obligations on the government’s finances.

“The debt service cost implies a debt-service-to-revenue ratio of 162 per cent, up from the 128 per cent reported in H1’23, indicating the considerable portion of government revenue set aside to meet debt commitments,” the analysts added.

According to the analysts, while financial experts anticipate an improvement in Nigeria’s “fiscal purse due to exchange rate gains and ongoing efforts by the FG to increase non-oil revenue,” they expect to see a rise in the country’s debt burden, “due to extensive government spending and higher naira costs resulting from the naira devaluation.”

