Analysts Fret Over Nigeria’s Rising External Debt Exposure

Nigeria’s rising external debt exposure continues to raise concerns over debt sustainability in the country, according to analysts at FBNQuest Research.

In a report titled, “External debt exposure: A risk to fiscal stability,” which focused on the latest external debt servicing data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the analysts noted that while the country’s external debt service payments decreased by -11% month-on-month (MoM) to $557.8 million in April 2025, “the total cost of external debt surged by 159% YoY, highlighting the escalating external debt burden and continued strain on the fiscal revenue.”

They also noted that on a cumulative basis, the external debt service payments totalled $2.0 bn in the first four months of 2025, implying a rise of 50 percent YoY.

According to the analysts, the increase in external debt service payments was a major reason for Nigeria’s gross official external reserves falling by $3.0 billion over this period.

They further stated: “Although CBN’s revenue data is lagging, the external debt payments over the 4M 2025 period imply an external debt serviceto-revenue ratio of approximately 43.1 per cent.

“Nigeria’s external debt position remains pressured due to further accumulation of additional external borrowings, particularly from the World Bank.

The FG also plans to bridge the funding gap of the 2025 budget through external loans, with market-related foreign borrowings of $1.2 billion (N1.8 trn) and $2.4 billion (N3.5 trn) in multilateral and bilateral loans.

“The nation’s rising external debt exposure, exacerbated by currency volatility risk, continues to raise concerns over debt sustainability, especially given underperforming oil revenues.”

According to data released by the Debt Management Office (DMO), external debt service payments gulped $4.66 billion in 2024 while the country’s external debt stock stood at $45.78 billion as at the end of December last year.

New Telegraph reports that President Bola Tinubu, last Tuesday, sent three letters to the National Assembly requesting legislative approval for a new external borrowing plan amounting to over $21.5 billion, and a domestic bond issuance of N757.9 billion to settle outstanding national pension liabilities.

The President said that the total facility sought under the external borrowing plan includes $21,543,647,912, €2,193,856,324.54, and ¥15 billion, in addition to a €65 million grant.

