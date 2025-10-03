Analysts Foresee Further Uptrend As Market Adds N171bn

Afrinvest Limited analysts have maintained a cautiously optimistic outlook for the next trading day, projecting that the bullish momentum would continue, except if unexpected negative triggers emerge to disrupt the rally. The Nigerian stock market yesterday continued its bullish trend, with the market capitalization increasing by N171 billion.

The All-Share Index (ASI) climbed by 268.98 points, representing a rise of 0.19 per cent closing at 142,979.46 points. Consequently, the overall market capitalization settled at an impressive N90.752 trillion. This positive momentum was largely propelled by significant price gains in several medium and large-cap stocks, including PZ Cussons Nigeria, Eterna, MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN), Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), and Custodian Investment.

Among the gainers, PZ Cussons Nigeria stood out with an impressive 10 per cent increase, closing at N37.95 per share. Eterna was closely behind, experiencing a remarkable appreciation of 9.94 per cent to reach N37.05. Champion Breweries also saw substantial growth, gaining 9.82 per cent to finish at N15.10 per share.

Additionally, Tantalizer experienced a rise of 5.96 per cent, closing at N2.49, while AIICO Insurance advanced by 5.43 per cent, closing at N3.69 per share. In contrast, R.T. Briscoe Nigeria led the losers’ chart, suffering a significant decline of 9.89 per cent to close at N3.37 per share. Thomas Wyatt Nigeria followed closely, recording a drop of 9.82 per cent to settle at N3.58.

Sovereign Trust Insurance experienced a 9.33 per cent decrease, closing at N2.72. Meanwhile, International Energy Insurance lost 7.78 per cent, bringing its share price down to N3.08, and Berger Paints declined by 7.18 per cent, ending the day at N36.20 per share. Trading activity surged dramatically, as the total volume of shares traded soared by an extraordinary 402.5 per cent, amounting to 6.233 billion units valued at N54.452 billion across 32,682 deals.