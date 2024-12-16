Analysts Forecast Brent Crude To Average $76 Per Barrel In 2025

Share

Brent crude, the global benchmark, is projected to average $76 per barrel in 2025, reflecting a subdued pricing environment that remains below the psychologically significant $80-perbarrel mark.

The projection, published in a Macroeconomic Review and Outlook for 2025 by Cordros Research, comes against the backdrop of heightened volatility in international oil markets driven by geopolitical tensions and shifting economic trends.

The ongoing conflicts in Ukraine, Russia, and the Middle East have injected fresh unpredictability into crude oil markets.

These crises, coupled with fluctuating energy policies, are complicating production, supply and pricing strategies for both oil-producing nations and energyconsuming economies.

Analysts predict a notable change in supply dynamics by 2025, with increased production expected from both OPEC+ members and independent producers.

This anticipated supply surge is likely to tip the market toward oversupply, a condition that could suppress prices further.

However, sustained demand from emerging economies, especially in non-OECD nations, is expected to cushion some of the downward pressure on prices.

“The global oil market stands at a precarious crossroads, where robust supply growth risks outpacing demand recovery in the near term,” Cordros Research analysts said.

Global economic prospects for 2025 paint a picture of steady, albeit uneven, growth. Gains in real income from subdued inflation and sustained wage growth are expected to drive demand across major economies.

Lower interest rates and improved business confidence further bolster the positive outlook.

However, significant risks loom on the horizon as the analysts highlighted potential policy shifts in the United States, particularly as Trump administration returns to power.

These shifts could reintroduce tariffs and immigration restrictions, potentially reigniting inflationary pressures and complicating global monetary policy.

