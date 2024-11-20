Analysts: Food Inflation To Stay High On Naira Volatility, Others

Share

Exchange rate fluctuations and higher fuel prices are likely to ensure that food inflation will keep heading north in the coming months, analysts at Comercio Partners have predicted.

The analysts stated this while commenting on the inflation report for October 2024, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last week.

According to the analysts, the festive season is also likely to lead to a surge in food prices, thereby “putting additional strain on household budgets and likely leading to more restrained celebrations.”

The analysts said: “October’s inflation data highlights a concerning escalation in Nigeria’s economic environment. Headline inflation rose to 33.88 per cent, up from 32.70 per cent in September, reflecting a significant increase.

This marks the second consecutive month of rising annual inflation, indicating that Nigeria’s inflationary challenges remain unresolved. “Despite a temporary slowdown in previous months, inflationary pressures have resumed, further straining consumer budgets and the broader economy.

Key drivers of this trend include elevated petrol prices and disruptions in food supply due to flooding in critical agricultural regions.

These factors have contributed to a rise in transportation costs, compounding inflationary pressures.

Additionally, the depreciation of the naira has intensified inflationary pressures. The naira’s volatility, with the exchange rate hovering around N1,600/$1, has driven up costs, especially for imported goods, adding to inflationary concerns.”

