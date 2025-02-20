Analysts: Fiscal Discipline, Others Key To Curbing Inflation

Share

Despite the decline in Nigeria’s January inflation occasioned by the National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) rebasing of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the country’s ability to sustain low inflation environment will depend on factors such as fiscal discipline, exchange rate stability, increased domestic production and easing of supply-side constraints, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have said.

The analysts, who stated this while commenting on the rebased CPI data, released by the NBS on Monday, pointed out that the adjustment of the inflation basket, “does not change the reality of rising costs faced by consumers and businesses.”

They said: “Nigeria’s inflationary outlook has undergone a significant shift following the rebasing of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The latest data for January 2025 shows headline inflation at 24.48 per cent, a sharp decline from December 2024’s 34.80 per cent.

“However, this decline does not signify a reduction in actual price levels but rather stems from the statistical realignment of the inflation basket to better reflect current consumption patterns.

“The rebasing exercise involved updating the base year to 2024 and expanding the number of tracked product varieties from 740 to 934, in accordance with the COICOP 2018 classification.

The NBS has emphasised that the adjustment improves the accuracy of inflation measurement, but it does not change the reality of rising costs faced by consumers and businesses.

“While the rebasing exercise offers a statistical reprieve, inflationary pressures remain elevated due to persistent structural challenges and policy-driven cost adjustments.

Notably, throughout 2024, Nigeria experienced consistent inflationary acceleration, driven by President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidies and the managed depreciation of the naira.

These measures, while intended to improve fiscal sustainability and foreign exchange liquidity, significantly heightened production and transportation costs, fuelling broadbased inflation across sectors.”

Continuing, they stated: “From a policy standpoint, the rebased inflation figures present a new challenge for Nigeria’s monetary authorities. Cowry Research observes that the adjusted CPI framework has had a marked impact on real rates of return, potentially improving market sentiment in the short term.

However, the sustainability of this inflation trajectory remains uncertain, particularly as upcoming policy shifts, such as the recently approved 50% increase in telecom tariffs, could exert renewed price pressures.

