Analysts: Fintechs Can Utilise USSD Technology To Boost Financial Inclusion

Analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) have said that for Nigeria to achieve its ambitious 95% financial inclusion target, the country should empower fintechs to effectively utilise Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) technology.

The analysts, who made the call in a report viewed by New Telegraph, noted that the rapid growth of the country’s fintechs “has not fully translated to rural Nigeria, which consists of 45.72% of the total population, according to the World Bank.”

According to the analysts, “the unbanked rural population, who are financially excluded, remains high at 37% (38 million) compared to 17% of urban Nigerians, as of 2023.

This presents a significant opportunity for fintechs to drive inclusive access by expanding into neglected areas.”

They attributed this to the fact that, “many fintech solutions rely on smartphones and internet access, which alienates large segments of the rural population who use basic feature phones or live in areas without network coverage.”

As the analysts put it, “the urban-rural digital divide in Nigeria remains stark, with internet usage at 57% in cities versus just 23% in rural areas.

This gap persists due to uneven infrastructure investment, as 39.67% of connections, mainly in rural areas, still rely on outdated 2G networks.”

They argued that while using USSD can help the rural area with easy payments, “many Nigerian fintechs like OPay and Moniepoint cannot initiate USSD transfers to traditional banks due to regulatory and infrastructure limitations.”

They also pointed out that most conventional banks’ USSD codes don’t support transfers to fintech digital wallets, thereby requiring users to rely on mobile apps or internet banking for interoperability.

The analysts thus opined that: “Limiting USSD-based financial services exclusively to telecom operators may hinder innovation and market growth.

Instead, opening telecom infrastructure to fintechs through collaborative partnerships would enable wider access and more competitive offerings.

“Nigeria must avoid gatekeeping by a few players. Empowering fintechs to utilize USSD technology, possibly through mandates requiring telcos to open access.

