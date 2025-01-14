Analysts: Financing Of N13.08trn Budget Deficit May Fuel Inflation

Share

Although the consensus among financial experts is that inflation will likely to begin trend downwards this year, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have warned that the manner in which the Federal Government finances the projected budget deficit of N13.08 trillion for 2025 could worsen inflation.

While the analysts did not give details of how the financing of the projected budget deficit may fuel inflation, they noted that naira weakness and rising food prices continue to be major drivers of overall inflation.

The analysts said: “The inflationary environment in Nigeria remains a cause for concern, with various economic, structural, and seasonal factors converging to push prices to record levels.

The anticipated December inflation figures are expected to highlight the deepening cost-of-living crisis and the urgent need for targeted interventions to address these challenges.

“Despite the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) tight monetary policy stance, including raising the benchmark interest rate to 27.50 per cent in November, inflationary pressures have proven resistant.

Structural bottlenecks such as inadequate infrastructure, high energy costs, and logistical inefficiencies continue to undermine the effectiveness of monetary policy measures, leaving consumers and businesses grappling with escalating costs.

“While inflationary pressures may begin to moderate in 2025 due to base effects, the method of financing the Federal Government’s projected budget deficit of N13.08 trillion for 2025 could create additional inflationary pressure.”

According to the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG)-Stanbic IBTC’s Business Confidence Monitor (BCM) report, Nigeria’s inflation could fall to 27.1 per cent by December 2025.

The report stated that while headline inflation will remain high through September 2025, it is likely to dip below 30.0 per cent in the final quarter as the effects of high petrol prices gradually ease off.

Share

Please follow and like us: