Analysts: FG’s Salary Award, Cash To 15M Households, a Drop in an Ocean

Nigeria’s rising inflation rate would continue to pose risk to consumer spending in 2023, as it has reduced purchasing power, limiting spending on essentials. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that provisional wage increase for federal workers and the expanded cash transfer to 15 million vulnerable Nigerians might be like a drop of water in the ocean

Inflation rose eighth consecutive months to 25.8% in August

Nigeria’s annual inflation rate accelerated to an 18-year high of 25.8 per cent in August, official data showed last week, as Africa’s largest economy grapples with rising prices. The August inflation figure rose for an eighth straight month from July’s 24.08 per cent, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), compounding a cost of living crisis worsened by President Bola Tinubu’s reforms.

The last time Nigerians experienced this level of inflation was in August 2005, official data shows. “Nigerian inflation rose faster than expected in August, a month that more typically sees seasonally subdued inflation pressures,” said Razia Khan, Standard Chartered Managing Director and Chief Economist, Africa and Middle East “On a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 4.44 percent points higher compared to the rate recorded in July 2022, which was 19.64 per cent.

This shows that the headline inflation rate (year-on-year basis) increased in July 2023 when compared to the same month in the preceding year (i.e., July 2022). This represents the seventh consecutive monthly rise in headline inflation since February. Food inflation also rose to 23.12 per cent in August 2022, representing a 1.1 percentage- point increase compared to 22.02 per cent recorded in the previous month.

In its Consumers Price Index (CPI) report for August, the NBS said, the “increases were recorded in all divisions that yielded the headline index”. The Bureau stated: “In August 2022, on a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 20.52 per cent. This was 3.52 percentage points higher compared to the rate recorded in August 2021, which was 17.01 per cent.

“This shows that the headline inflation rate increased in the month of August 2023 when compared to the same month in the preceding year (August 2021). On a month-on-month basis, the Headline inflation rate in August 2022 was 1.77 per cent, this was 0.05 per cent lower than the rate recorded in July 2022 (1.82 per cent).” On food inflation, NBS further reported: “The food inflation rate in August 2022 was 23.12 per cent on a year-on-year basis; which was 2.82 percent higher compared to the rate recorded in August 2021 (20.3 per cent).

“This rise in food inflation was caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, food products, potatoes, yam, and another tuber, fish, meat, oil, and fat. On a month-on-month basis, the food inflation rate in August was 1.98 per cent. This was a 0.07 per cent decline compared to the rate recorded in July 2022 (2.04 per cent). This decline is attributed to a reduction in prices of some food items like yam tubers, garri, local rice, and vegetables.” Rising consumer prices have the potential to erode purchasing power and inhibit discretionary spending.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria’s inflation rate rose to 16.82 per cent in April 2022, the highest in eight months compared to 15.90 per cent in the previous month. The month-on-month percentage increase (1.76 per cent) is also the highest since May 2017. Additionally, food inflation, which accounts for more than 50 per cent of inflation rose 2.0 percent points higher to 18.37 per cent, the highest in seven months compared to 17.20 per cent in the previous month.

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria(MAN) has said the rising inflation in the country is a threat to the recovery of the industrial sector. The Director-General, MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, said this in MAN’s position on the inflation rate of 25.8 percent for August. He said: “As you are aware, the manufacturing sector has been struggling, particularly in the past four quarters, the combined effect of COVID-19, deteriorating infrastructure, high regulatory compliance cost and tax obligations.

“So, rising and high inflation, perennially high interest rates and scarce/high rate of forex have compounded the downturn in the sector. “In particular, the increase in the headline inflation is a threat to the envisaged recovery and the growth of the industrial sector.” He observed that there was also the rise in food inflation which would compound the high cost of living and the disposable income of the average Nigerian.

The increase in the prices of bread and cereals, potatoes, yam, and other tubers, wine, fish, meat, and oils was responsible for the rise in the food index. Peter Hirst, senior analyst at Euromonitor International, said as of last year, wheat was Nigeria’s second-largest imported product after petrol, implying that inflationary pressures have been elevated due to supply shortages in Europe on account of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Coping with the high cost of living

Like millions of Nigerians, Adegoroye, Adebisi, Okeke, Okafor and Denedo are feeling the pinch of the country’s accelerating inflation, a consequence of a weakening naira, fuel and diesel price surge and escalating insecurity which have put a strain on agriculture output. Households and businesses across Nigeria are weighed down by stalled income growth and rising prices and amplifying cost of living in Nigeria.

The situation is worse for most Nigerians living from hand to mouth, which means they spend virtually everything they earn to sustain themselves on a daily basis. There’s little or no spare cash to tuck away in a savings account. What’s worse is that some Nigerians are facing their inflation struggles without jobs.

There was a spike in unemployment to a record 33.3 percent in 2022, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. This figure was projected to at 32.5 per cent in the preceding year. Chronological data show that the unemployment rate in Nigeria rose constantly in the past years. That number may have grown worse on account of the forced closure of some companies, who were driven out of business by rising costs of operation. In July, the National Bureau of Statistics reported that inflation hit 24.08 per cent in July 2023, accelerating at the fastest pace in recent years.

The World Bank, in its latest Nigeria Development Update report for June 2023, said the loss of purchasing power from high inflation has increased poverty in the short term, pushing an estimated four million Nigerians into poverty between January – May 2023. The Bank estimates based on the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data show that 89.8 million Nigerians fell below the poverty line at the start of 2023, with an additional four million making it 93.8 million in May of 2023.

Despite this, Nigerian politicians are still in lavish spending, a sign that the Tinubu led- government is not willing to share in the pain of its bold economic reforms that have left Nigerians poorer. “In terms of feeding, we have long adopted austerity measures since the time of Buhari. We used to cook soup every Friday for N7k or N10k,” Bankole said. “From it, I’d take food to the office to cover for my breakfast and lunch, until inflation started hitting the rooftop.

This affected the prices of groceries and my wife started complaining. “Our case is unique because we just moved to Lagos from Abuja. Food was relatively cheaper in Abuja.” But in June, the removal of fuel subsidy changed the culinary taste of the Bankoles and, like many Nigerians; the family began to face unprecedented hardship amid sky- rocketed prices of food items.

Bankole, a communication specialist, said the inflation rate forced the family to cut expenses even on essential commodities. “Since then, we have reduced soup-making to once a month now. And you know how far- reaching that decision is in a typical Yoruba household,” Mr. Bankole lamented. Like the Bankoles, many Nigerians have had to face hard times in recent months as they continue to battle multidimensional poverty, misery, high cost of living and inflationary pressures exacerbated by the ripple effects of government policy reforms.

Policy reforms

President Tinubu on May 29, during his inauguration, announced the removal of subsidy on petrol, a development that has caused hardship for many Nigerians because of the attendant increase in the prices of goods and services. Apart from the removal of subsidy, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) also announced the unification of all segments of the forex exchange (FX) market as part of efforts to en-gender transparency in the markets and boost investors’ confidence.

Although the policy has been widely applauded as well-intentioned and necessary, it has put additional pressure on the local currency and manufacturers, with ripple effects on prices. Both policies are being put in place at a time Nigerians are just recovering from the shocks of a controversial naira redesign policy that crippled businesses and made life difficult for many Nigerians who could not access their funds for several months.

Although the Federal Government has announced a series of palliatives to mitigate the impact of petroleum subsidy removal and similar shocks on the people, many Nigerians are still reeling from the devastating impact as prices of petrol, foodstuff and other essential commodities continue to rise. N25, 000 provisional wages increase to federal workers The wage increase is to help cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal, which has led to a surge in the cost of living in the country.

President Bola Tinubu has announced a six-month temporary wage increase for some workers in the country but succumbed to the labour unions pressure and extended the gesture to all the categories of workers in the Federal Civil Service. The President announced the increase in his first Independence Anniversary speech last Sunday. The wage increase is to help cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal, which has led to a surge in the cost of living in the country.

The government’s cash transfer programme is also being expanded as part of efforts by the government. “Commencing this month, the social safety net is being extended through the expansion of cash transfer programmes to an additional 15 million vulnerable households,” the President said. Beyond the wage increase, the President also announced other actions it had taken to help.

One of them is to embark on public sector reforms “to stabilise the economy, direct fiscal and monetary policy to fight inflation, encourage production, ensure the security of lives and property and lend more support to the poor and the vulnerable”. President Tinubu also noted the Infrastructure Support Fund the Federal Government set up for states to invest in critical areas.

One of the areas immediately impacted by the fuel subsidy removal is the transport sector, with the cost of transportation soaring. The President, noting that lower transport cost will strengthen the economy, explained that action has also been taken to improve the situation in the transport sector.

“In this regard, we have opened a new chapter in public transportation through the deployment of cheaper, safer Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses across the nation,” he said. “These buses will operate at a fraction of current fuel prices, positively affecting transport fares. “New CNG conversion kits will start coming in very soon as all hands are on deck to fast track the usually lengthy procurement process.”