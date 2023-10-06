Analysts: FG’s Revenue Projections ‘Overly Ambitious’

Analysts at FBNQuest Research have said that Nigeria’s recurring revenue shortfalls, in comparison to budgeted outcomes, highlight the fact that the Federal Government’s revenue projections, “tend to be overly ambitious.”

The analysts stated this while reacting to the economic report for May released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) last week. They noted that the apex bank’s report showed that gross federally collected revenue declined by -16 percent m/m and -15 per cent y/y to N837 billion in May ’23 and that the amount represented a shortfall of -53 percent relative to the monthly revenue benchmark of N1.8 trillion.

“After deductions and transfers, and some additional revenue from other sources, mainly from excess non-oil sources, the balance left for distribution to the three tiers of government amounted to N656 billion. On a cumulative basis, the federation’s gross revenue amounted to N5.3 trillion between Jan ’23 and May ’23, far below the implied budget target of N8.8 trillion,” the analysts noted.

They further stated: “Following recent patterns, the major contributor to the revenue weakness was the underperformance of oil revenue due to poor collection from petroleum profit tax,” adding that “oil revenue fell by -36 percent m/m (-52% y/y) to a paltry N223 billion, its worst performance since Feb ’22 (and ) the figure compares unfavourably with a monthly target of N804 billion.”

The analysts also noted that why non-oil revenue fell modestly to N614 billion compared with the N649 billion recorded for Apr ’23, it also fell short of the monthly benchmark of N961 billion. Specifically, they said: “Revenue from value-added-tax (VAT) accounted for the largest share of non-oil revenue at 35.4 per cent, or N217 billion. While VAT revenue was flat m/m, it was 22 per cent higher y/y.