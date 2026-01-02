Analysts: FG’s Debt Service Pressures May Intensify In 2026

Citing what they described as, “the weak outlook for oil prices and oil revenues in 2026,” analysts at FBNQuest Research have said they expect high borrowing costs to intensify debt service pressures for the Federal Government next year.

The analysts made the prediction while commenting on the December 2025 FGN bond auction recently conducted by the Debt Management Office (DMO).

According to the analysts, the N460 billion worth of FGN bonds offered by the DMO at the auction, was unchanged from the previous month’s issuance size. They also noted that similar to the November auction, the amount raised at the December auction exceeded the DMO’s target, with total sales of N596 billion slightly higher than the N584 billion achieved in the previous month.

In addition, the analysts pointed out that investor demand was notably stronger at the December auction relative to the prior auction, “with total subscriptions of N891 bn (N657 bn in November).”

Further commenting on the December auction, the analysts stated: “Investor appetite was skewed towards the longer dated FGN June 2032 maturity, which attracted total bids and sales of N731 billion and allotments of N495 billion, accounting for 82 per cent of total subscriptions and 83% of total sales.

“This concentration reflects market expectations of a cautious, measured pace of monetary easing by policymakers in 2026, prompting investors to lock in duration at elevated yields. “In contrast, subscriptions and sales for the shorter duration August 2030 bond were N159 billion and N102 billion, respectively.”

They added: “Despite the robust system liquidity, bid levels moved higher, reflecting expectations of a more gradual pace of monetary policy easing. Relative to the prior auction, stop rates for both maturities increased by 130bps monthon-month (MoM) to 17.2 per cent and 17.3 per cent for the August 2030 and June 2032, respectively