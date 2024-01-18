Analysts: External Reserves To Hit $34.0BN by End of 2024

Analysts at FBN- Quest Research have predicted that Nigeria’s external reserves will climb to $34.0 billion by the end of 2024, compared with $32.9 billion at the end of last year. The analysts, who stated this in a report released yesterday, however, said that they anticipated limited accretion to the external reserves this year due to challenges in raising Nigeria’s crude oil output from about 1.3 million barrels per day (mb/d) toward the 1.78 mbd envisaged in the 2024 budget.

Citing CBN data, they noted that the country’s gross official reserves decreased by $91.6 mil- lion to $32.9 billion in December 2023, which means that the gross external reserves fell by approximately $4.2 billion in 2023 (an average monthly depletion rate of $348 million). The analysts attributed the external reserves’ downward trend since October 2021 to “the strong demand for foreign exchange by end-users, weak accretion to the reserves from export proceeds (primarily crude oil), and the declining trend in foreign portfolio inflows.”

They further stated: “Total reserves as at end Dec ‘23 covered 7.7 months of merchandise imports per the balance of payments for the 12 months to Jun ‘23 and 5.7 months when we add imported services. “However, for a more accurate picture, we must adjust the gross reserve figure for the pipeline of delayed external payments and the encumbered portion of the reserves. “The reserve cover of 7.7 months (5.7 months including services) appears to have improved compared to the 7.1 months of merchandise import cover (5.3 months including services) as of Jun ‘23. However, this apparent enhancement is primarily attributed to import constraints resulting from limited access to foreign exchange for importers.

“A significant factor worth highlighting is the -14 pet cent y/y decline in total merchandise imports to $51.6 billion for the 12 months ending Jun ‘23 compared with the $60.0 billion for the year earlier period ending Jun ‘22.” In addition, the analysts pointed out that the CBN, late last year, began a gradual reduction of the backlog of fx forwards, noting that about $2 billion has been cleared from an estimated outstanding amount of $7 billion.