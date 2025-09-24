Analysts Expect PMI To Sustain Upward Trend

Despite what they described as “mounting cost pressures,” analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have predicted that the country’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) is likely to maintain its expansionary trend above the 50-point mark.

The analysts stated this while commenting on the latest PMI report published by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which shows that the composite PMI had a reading of 51.7 points in August, thus marking the ninth consecutive month of growth in business activity.

They noted that out of the 36 subsectors surveyed across Industry, Services and Agriculture sectors, 22 subsectors expanded, led by Forestry, while 14 subsectors contracted, with Paper Products posting the sharpest decline. This, according to the analysts, “reinforces a picture of moderate but consistent resilience in economic activity, with expansion in the Services and Agriculture sectors underpinning the outlook for Q3 2025.”

Furthermore, they said: “On pricing dynamics, input price indices outpaced output price indices across all sectors, suggesting firms continued to absorb costs to remain competitive. The Industry sector recorded the widest input-output price gap (7.4 points), highlighting cost pressures, while Services recorded the lowest gap (3.7 points).

“With Agriculture bearing the highest input and output costs, the persistent divergence reflects firms’ cautious pricing behaviour, balancing rising costs with the need to sustain demand.”

Concluding their comments, the analysts stated: “For Cowry Research, we note the continued expansion in private sector activities and maintain a cautiously optimistic outlook, with agriculture and services offsetting industrial drag, but macroeconomic headwinds may continue capping the upside.

Thus, we expect the Nigerian private sector to sustain its expansionary trend above the 50-point mark, signalling resilience despite mounting cost pressures. “Agriculture will likely remain the growth anchor, supported by seasonal output and steady demand across both domestic and export markets. Services are set to continue their positive trajectory, buoyed by consumer demand and business activity in telecoms, trade, and financial services.

However, the industrial sector faces persistent structural bottlenecks, with rising input and output prices weighing on competitiveness.” “The moderation in headline PMI readings highlights a more cautious pace of expansion relative to earlier in the year.

Encouragingly, gains in New Orders and Employment point to businesses still positioning for growth in Q3 2025. Yet, risks remain tilted to the downside, with inflationary pressures and FX constraints threatening margins and supply chains,” they added.