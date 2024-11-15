Analysts Expect Nigeria’s External Debt To Keep Growing

Share

Citing the series of loans approved for Nigeria by the World Bank as well as the negative impact of ongoing naira volatility on the external debt stock, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said that they are anticipating, “a further rise in the nation’s external debt burden.”

The analysts stated this in a report which focused on the latest data on Nigeria’s public debt published by the Debt Management Office (DMO).

The report partly read: “The Debt Management Office’s (DMO) quarterly release on public debt shows that Nigeria’s total external debt payments increased slightly by +2% quarter-onquarter (QoQ) but fell by -1% year-on-year (YoY) to $42.9 bn in Q2 2024.

However, in naira terms, the rise in the nation’s stock of external debt was more pronounced, rising by +13% QoQ and +90% YoY, primarily reflecting the depreciation of the naira.

“Regarding composition, the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) is responsible for approximately 89% of the country’s total external debt. The balance of 11% comprises debt owed by state governments to multilateral and bilateral lenders, guaranteed by the FGN.

“In standardised terms, the total external debt stock equals 27.4% of 2023 GDP. This compares with 14.5% and 24.4% registered in Q2 ’23 and Q1 ’24, respectively.

“The share of external debt obligations on the nation’s total debt stock has risen from 38% in Q2 ’23 to about 47% in Q2 ’24, underscoring the adverse impact of the naira devaluation on the country’s dollar-denominated debt.

“The marginal QoQ rise in external debt borrowing is primarily due to a +4% QoQ ($799 m) increase in debt owed to multilateral lenders to about $21.6 bn.

“This mainly was due to the rise in a $1.2 bn (+8% q/q) loan from the World Bank. A smaller increase of $28 m in debt owed to China also contributed to the overall increase.”

Noting that the proportion of multilateral and bilateral debt to total external debt stood at 50.4% and 13.7%, respectively, compared with 49.5% and 14.50% in Q1 ’24, the analysts said:

“Looking ahead, we anticipate a further rise in the nation’s external debt burden, evidenced by the series of loans worth $3.8 bn approved by the World Bank and the negative impact of ongoing naira volatility on external debt stock.”

