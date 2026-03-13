Analysts Expect Nigeria’s External Debt Stock To Maintain Upward Trend

With the Federal Government having a budget deficit of around N25 trillion, of which an estimated N3.6 trillion is expected to be financed through new external borrowings, there is likely to be “continued, steady rise in Nigeria’s external debt stock,” analysts at Quest MB have said.

The analysts stated this while reacting to the Debt Management Office’s (DMO) latest data on the country’s public debt. They noted that the DMO’s data shows that Nigeria’s total external debt stock increased by three per cent QoQ to $48.5 billion in Q3 2025 and that on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the total external debt stock expanded by $5.4 billionn, or 13 per cent YoY, relative to Q3 2024.

Noting that the Federal Government’s share accounts for roughly 90 per cent of total external debt, with the remaining 10 per cent owed by state governments and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the analysts said that, “ in standardised terms, the total external debt stock is equivalent to 16.1 per cent of 2025 GDP.”

According to the analysts, “the marginal QoQ expansion in external debt was mainly driven by a $1.2 billion increase in projectlinked syndicated loan disbursements to almost $1.4 billion.”

They further stated: “In terms of split, a large proportion, 61% of the debt stock, consists of debt owed to multilateral and bilateral lenders on concessional lending terms, while the remainder comprises marketrelated debt “Loans from the World Bank, which accounted for 41 per cent of the total external debt stock, increased by around $159 million QoQ to $19.8 billion.

“Disbursements by the African Development Bank (AfDB), the second major lender, also increased by $31 million to $3.2 billion (c. 6.6% of total). “Debt owed to bilateral lenders also increased marginally by $112 million to nearly $6.7 billion , with China contributing a substantial $5.2 billion.”

While noting that Nigeria’s Eurobond maturity profile remains light in 2026, with no redemptions due this year and that the next $1.5 billion maturity is scheduled for 2027, the analysts predicted that the country’s external debt stock will continue to head north.