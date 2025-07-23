Analysts Expect Nigeria’s External Debt Levels To Stay High

Citing what they described as the Federal Government’s (FG) “continued uptake of concessional loans from the World Bank and its planned external borrowing programmes,” analysts at FBNQuest Research have said that they expect the country’s external debt profile to remain high in the months ahead.

The analysts stated this while commenting on the latest quarterly report on Nigeria’s public debt released by the Debt Management Office (DMO).

Noting that the DMO’s data shows that the FG’s total external debt stock increased by a modest $194.6 million relative to the previous quarter in Q1 2025 to $41.6 billion, the analysts said that in terms of year-on-year (YoY) comparison, the rise was more significant at $3.9 billion, implying a growth of approximately nine per cent YoY.

According to the analysts, “the YoY increase can be explained by a notable increase in commercial debt stock, primarily due to the accumulation of $2.2 billion in Eurobond debt, following Nigeria’s successful return to the international debt market in December 2024 after a two-year break.

“An additional factor responsible for the YoY growth of external debt is an increase of $1.61 billion to $22.4 billion in debt obligations to multilateral lenders.”

They further stated: “The Federal Government tends to favour concessional loans from institutions like the World Bank and the African Development Bank (AfDB), as they offer lower financing costs compared to commercial debt.