Analysts Expect Nigeria’s Current Account To Remain In Surplus

Citing factors such as “improving prospects for domestic crude oil production, steady diaspora remittances, and a gradual strengthening of nonoil foreign exchange inflows,” analysts at Quest Merchant Bank have predicted that Nigeria’s current account will remain in surplus going forward.

The analysts made the prediction in a report which focused on the Quarterly Statistical Bulletin (QSB) recently released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to the analysts, the apex bank’s data shows that the “positive development on the Balance of Payments (BoP) was sustained into Q3’25, with a Current Account (CA) surplus of $3.4 bn during the quarter, compared with $5.8 bn in Q2’25.”

The analysts, who noted that the surplus in Q3 “marks the 12th consecutive quarter of CA surpluses,” said that the drivers of the CA surplus “were credit balances on the trade and current transfers accounts, which offset deficits on the income and services account.”

They also stated that another major contributor to the current account surplus was the current transfers component, which recorded a net surplus of almost $5.5 billion , adding that “the surplus on this account was supported by a sustained positive net inflow of $5.2 billion in diaspora remittances, in line with the levels recorded in Q2.”

The analysts, however, said that, “underscoring Nigeria’s longstanding weakness in services exports compared with regional peers,” the services account posted a net deficit of $4.1 billion, compared with $3.7 billion in Q2.

They pointed out that, “in addition to policies promoting non-oil exports,” they have “consistently advocated for a dedicated policy push to develop and scale services exports, given the sector’s untapped potential as a foreign exchange earner.”

In addition, the analysts noted that, “the income account also posted a net deficit of $2.9 billion versus $1.2 billion in Q2, largely due to continued net investment income outflows to foreign investors.”