Analysts Expect Nigeria To Sustain Current Account Surplus

Citing the anticipated surpluses on the country’s trade and current transfers accounts, FBNQuest Research analysts have predicted that Nigeria will likely continue to sustain its current account surplus.

The analysts stated this while commenting on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) latest data on the Balance of Payments (BOP).

They noted that the data shows that Nigeria recorded a Current Account (CA) surplus of $3.7 bn in Q1 2025, compared with similar surpluses of $3.8 billion and $3.7 billion registered in Q4 2024 and Q1 2024, respectively.

According to the analysts, “the marginal decline in the CA surplus quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) was driven by weaker inflows on the current transfers (secondary income) account, despite a notable improvement in the trade balance.

On our estimates, the surplus is equivalent to 8.4% of GDP.” They further stated: “Turning to the individual components of the current account, the trade account posted a net surplus of $4.2 billion during the quarter, up from $2.6 billion in Q4 2024.

“Notably, merchandise exports increased by 10 per cent QoQ to $13.9 billion, while imports declined to $9.8 billion, helping to widen the trade surplus.

“Oil and gas exports accounted for $11.3 billion or 81 per cent of total exports, down slightly from 84 per cent in Q4 2024. Gas exports were primarily responsible for the sequential gain in oil earnings, increasing by 27 per cent QoQ to $2.7 billion from $2.1 billion.

“Non-oil exports increased by $620 million to $2.7 billion, reflecting a modest pickup in export diversification. Merchandise imports declined due to lower non-oil imports, which fell to $6.8 billion from $7.4 billion in Q4 2024.”