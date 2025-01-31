Analysts Expect Nigeria To Maintain Trade Surplus

Share

Citing the country’s increased capacity for refining crude oil and subdued import demand, occasioned by the devaluation of the naira, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said that they anticipate that Nigeria will maintain a trade surplus in the months ahead.

The analysts stated this while commenting on new data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which showed that the country recorded a net trade surplus in Q3’24.

A trade surplus refers to a situation in which you the value of a country’s exports exceeds the cost of its imports.

Dissecting the CBN data, the FBNQuest analysts noted that it showed the total value of Nigeria’s merchandise trade decreased by -3 per cent q u a r t e r- o n – q u a r t e r (QoQ) and -13% year-onyear (YoY) to $22.8 billion in Q3’24 as a result of a decrease in import trade value, which reduced to $9.7 billion compared with $10.6 billion reported in the previous quarter.

However, with the value of the country’s merchandise exports seeing a slight increase of one per cent QoQ to $13.1 billion, it recorded a higher net trade surplus of $3.4 billion compared with $2.4 billion and $1.4 billion in Q2’24 recorded in Q2’24 and the year-earlier period, respectively.

They further noted that “with the surplus in Q3, Nigeria’s net trade balance has now posted surpluses for the fifth consecutive quarter.”

The analysts pointed out that while exports have seen modest improvement, “the consistent positive trade balance was mainly driven by a significant reduction in Nigeria’s import trade balance.”

They noted that the CBN data showed that total merchandise imports over the 9M 2024 period amounted to $72.5 billion, “implying a decline of -11 per cent year over year compared with $81.6 billion over the year-earlier period 2023.”

According to the analysts, “the apparent reduction in Nigeria’s import balance can be explained by the expensive pricing of foreign exchange currency, which has discouraged demand for imported items.

