Analysts Expect Naira To Decline At I&E Window

Citing the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent release of its consolidated and separate financial statements be- tween 2016 and 2022, which suggests that the level of the country’s external reserves is a lot lower than what is on the apex bank’s website, analysts at CSL Research have said that they expect the naira to weaken at the Investors and Export- ers’ (I&E) window.

The analysts, who made the prediction in a note released yesterday, said that the CBN’s audited report indicated that the coun- try’s net external reserves figures as of December 2022 should have been $17.9 billion instead of the gross figure of $37.1 billion reported.

According to the analysts, “the report shows Interest Income from loan and receivables, AMCON, FG securities and other foreign securities grew by 43.2 percent y/y to N3.29 trillion from N2.3 trillion, while Interest Expense grew by 16.93 percent y/y.

Operating Income dropped significantly by 47.8 percent y/y to N326.1 billion from N624.59 billion. “The apex bank reported Net Profit of N103.85 billion, a 38.24 percent y/y growth. Even though the income statement showed improved profitability largely due to interest gained from loans to the Federal Government, the debt to asset ratio of 97 percent appears high to us.

“Also, it is noteworthy that there’s disparity of $4.9 billion between the external reserve balance shown on CBN website as of December 2022 ($37.1bn) and the one reported in the balance sheet ($32.2bn).

Though the CBN reports gross numbers, if we net off the securities lending of $7.5 billion owed to Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan, and the $6.8 billion FX forward payable as of December 2022, the nation’s net reserve figures as of December 2022 will be c.$17.9 billion compared with the gross figure of $37.1 reported. We opine that with stretched FX reserves, CBN has very little means of defending naira and we could see rates decline further at the I&E window.”