Analysts Expect MPC To Leave Interest Rates Unchanged

Notwithstanding the fact that inflation fell for the third consecutive month in June, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is likely to maintain its benchmark policy rate-the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)- at 27.5 percent when it concludes its two-day meeting tomorrow, analysts have said.

If the prediction proves accurate, it will mean that following its retention of MPR at 27.5 per cent at its meetings in February and May, the MPC would have left the MPR unchanged for a third time in a row.

Most analysts seem to believe that although headline inflation has headed south in the last three months, lingering price pressures may make MPC members to vote to hold rates.

For instance, commenting on the June 2025 Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last Wednesday and why the MPC is likely to hold interest rates, analysts at Comercio Partners stated: “Nigeria’s inflation showed a divergent trend in June 2025.

Headline CPI continued to cool, falling to 22.22 per cent from 22.97 per cent in May 2025. This represents a 0.75 per cent decline.

Compared to June 2024, when inflation stood at 34.19 per cent, the figure marks a significant 11.97 per cent drop and a pullback from last year’s inflation spiral majorly due to the rebasing.

“However, while headline inflation eased slightly, core and food inflation rose. Core inflation increased to 22.76 per cent from 22.28 per cent in May. Food inflation also rose to 21.97 per cent from 21.14 per cent.

“On a month-on-month basis, food inflation edged up to 3.25 per cent from 2.19 per cent,reflecting seasonal pressures. Core inflation also increased to 2.46 per cent from 1.10 per cent.”

They added: “This increase in food and core inflation shows the persis – tence of underlying price pressures in the economy, despite the easing in headline inflation.

It signals rising prices not only in volatile items like food but also in nonvolatile, essential components captured by core inflation, such as housing, healthcare, education, and transportation.

“This suggests that inflationary pressures are becoming broaderbased and entrenched.

While base effects and currency appreciation are helping moderate headline inflation, structural issues and supply-side disruptions, particularly insecurity in key agricultural regions, continue to push up prices at both the core and food levels, highlighting the need for targeted interventions to sustain disinflation.

“While headline inflation has been showing signs of disinflation, an encouraging trend, food inflation remains a major concern.”

On the MPC meeting, the analysts said:”We expect the MPC to maintain the current interest rate, while possibly adjusting the asymmetric corridor to stimulate economic activity and support domestic demand.

Maintaining the current interest rate is crucial for keeping Nigeria attractive to foreign portfolio investors.” Furthermore, they stated:

“A rate cut at this stage could lead to a decline in portfolio inflows, triggering capital flight, exchange rate instability, and a potential reversal of recent gains in the foreign exchange market.