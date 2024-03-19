Analysts expect March inflation to hit 34%

As reactions continue to trail the February inflation report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last Friday, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have predicted that the inflation rate is likely to further rise to 34 per cent this month.

According to the NBS data, the country’s annual inflation rate rose to 31.70 per cent in February from 29.90 per cent in January. The data also indicated that on a month-onmonth basis, headline inflation increased by +48bps to 3.12 per cent compared with 2.64 per cent recorded in the previous month. Commenting on the data in a report released over the weekend, the Cowry Asset Management Limited analysts said they expect inflation to continue to head north for most part of this year as a result of factors such as the impact of insecurity on the food supply chain, removal of fuel subsidy, increase in electricity tariffs and the depreciation of the naira.

The analysts stated: “Inflationary pressures are expected to stay elevated for most part of the year even as the country reels from the impact of insecurity challenges on food supply chain. This is further compounded by the increase in electricity tariffs, stamp duties, removal of subsidy on PMS and the upward exchange rates adjustment by the CBN in order to ease the pressure on the forex market.” They further said: “Meanwhile, the Monetary Policy Committee is due to meet later this month. At the last meeting in February, the committee aggressively took to a four per cent hike in the policy rate to 22.75 per cent from 18.75 per cent in a bid to rein-in on inflation.