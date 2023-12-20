Analysts expect inflation to rise further

`

Citing Nigeria’s declining external reserves, high exchange rate and costly food distribution, analysts at Comercio Partners Research, have predicted that the country’s inflation will keep heading north in the coming months.

Reacting to the inflation data published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last Friday, which showed that headline inflation increased to 28.20 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY)in November 2023-0.87 per cent higher than 27.33 per cent recorded in October 2023- while food inflation inched up by 32.84 per cent YoY in November 2023; 1.32 per cent higher than 31.52 per cent recorded in October 2023, the analysts in a report released, over the weekend, noted that although main harvest activities are underway, high transportation costs will negatively impact food costs.

As the analysts put it, “headline inflation for the penultimate month of year 2023, printed marginally higher than the preceding month. With food inflation printing above 30bps, this depicts further tightening of food supply within the Nigerian economy. Also, the persistent weakening of the naira against the greenback aides higher importation costs. While we battle with the FX rate, global oil prices continue to fluctuate. This volatility acts as a double-edged sword as Nigeria remains an importer of finished petroleum products.

“Adversely, the announcement of the first crude batch touching down Dangote refinery appears to spark hope in Nigerians once again, despite the delayed timeline. As we know, production and distribution of refined products will play a hand in improving fuel-related issues in the country. However, we do not see immediate positive effects from this as the firm would not be kicking off with fuel production activities first.

“Admittedly, with the rainy season coming to an end, Main Harvest activities are underway. Conversely, we perceive high transportation costs trickling into food costs, which translate to high food inflation in the ensuing months.

“Conclusively, with a depleting FX reserve, high exchange rate and costly food distribution, we foresee higher inflation rates in the ensuing months.”

New Telegraph reports that in a report it issued in October, Stears forecast that Nigeria’s inflation rate may rise to 30 per cent by December 2023.

The firm said in a statement, signed by its Head of Insights, Fadekemi Abiru, that “in September, we saw the exchange rate premium—the differential between official and parallel rates—rise to 25.2 per cent, which is a significant increase from what it was in August.

“We expect this gap to keep widening and exerting further inflationary pressures unless we see significant dollar inflows into the economy. We have also had heavy and prolonged rainy season, which has affected harvests.”

In its “Nigeria Development Update” report released on December 13, the World Bank warned Nigeria to control inflation, and advised the CBN to tighten monetary policy, build market confidence around free foreign exchange pricing and phase out “ways and means” advances to the government.

The consensus among analysts is that the continued inflationary growth makes it likely that the CBN will sustain its tight monetary policy stance in the short to medium term.

Indeed, during the International Monetary Fund (IMF)/ World Bank Annual meetings held in Marrakesh, Morocco, in October, the IMF called on Nigeria and other countries in Sub Saharan Africa to continue with their monetary policy tightening in order to ensure a more stable and sustained recovery.

Speaking at the event, the Director of the African Department at the IMF, Abebe Selassie, said: “To ensure a more stable and sustained recovery, it is important that country authorities in Africa guard against any premature monetary policy easing and remain committed to their fiscal consolidation plans.

“Monetary policy efforts should remain tightly focused on price stability. This is not only a priority to address the continent’s cost-of-living crisis but would also strengthen the credibility of central banks and overall macroeconomic resilience.

“In economies with still elevated and persistent inflation, further monetary tightening remains appropriate until there are clear signs that inflation is on track to meet the authorities’ inflation goals. This is critical to safeguard credibility and keep long-term inflation expectations anchored.”

In his address at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria’s (CIBN) annual bankers’ dinner on November 24, Governor of the CBN, Olayemi Cardoso, vowed to phase out the apex bank’s fiscal intervention programmes in a bid to tame inflation.

Cardoso said the CBN plans to tighten policy over the next two quarters to manage inflation, after restarting its Open Market Operations (OMO) to help rein in money supply.