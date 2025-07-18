Analysts Expect Inflation To Ease Further To 20% By December

Nigeria’s inflation rate will likely fall further to 20 per cent by December amid enhanced stability in the foreign exchange market, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have said.

The analysts, who made the prediction in the firm’s latest, “Quarterly Economic Discourse,” said the expected deceleration in inflation would be driven by the continued improvement in the exchange rate.

On Wednesday, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced that the country’s headline inflation rate dropped for the consecutive month to 22.22 per cent in June 2025, from 22.97 per cent recorded in May 2025.

The rate stood at 23.71 per cent in April 2025, down from 24.23 per cent in the preceding month.

However, the NBS stated that on a monthon-month basis, inflation rose slightly to 1.68 per cent in June, compared to 1.53 per cent in May, thus indicating that while the pace of price increases is slowing on an annual basis, prices are still rising faster from one month to the next.

Following the rebasing of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) by the NBS early this year, Nigeria’s inflation rate fell sharply to 24.48per cent in January from 34.80 per cent in the preceding month.

The rate eased further to 23.18per cent in February and although it rose to 24.23 per cent in March, it has since then maintained a downward trend.

According to the Cowry Asset Management Limited report, the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will post growth of between 3.6 percent and 3.8 percent this year after the conclusion of the NBS rebasing of Nigeria’s GDP.

The analysts also said they expected the external reserves to stabilise ($38.1 bn), this year, adding that the reserves would be bolstered by, “FX market reforms, moderate oil receipts, and restrained CBN intervention.”

They further stated: “As CBN continues to intervene in the market to maintain market stability, we expect further appreciation in the exchange rate to about N1,500/$ to $1,540/$. This is reinforced by the depressed demand for imports due to low consumer purchasing power.”