Analysts Expect Further Improvement In FX Liquidity This Year

The level of liquidity in the Foreign Exchange (FX) market this year is likely to be higher than that of 2024, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said.

The analysts stated this while commenting on data released recently by FMDQ which shows that total FX inflows into Nigeria’s foreign exchange market fell by -12% Month-on-Month (MoM) to $3.4 billion in August 2025 compared with $3.8 billion in the preceding month.

Noting that the MoM decline in FX inflows in August was primarily driven by reduced Foreign Portfolio Inflows (FPIs) to $1.1 billion from $1.7 billion in the previous month, the analysts said: “The moderation in FX supply from offshore investors highlights their fragility, as persistent global uncertainties heightened risk aversion among the offshore community.”

They also pointed out that despite the MoM decline, “FPIs remained the dominant source of liquidity in the FX market, accounting for 86 per cent of FX supply from foreign sources and 32 per cent of total FX inflows.”

Giving more insight into the FMDQ data, the analysts noted that within the FPIs category, capital inflows into fixed-income instruments were the major source at $951 million, representing about 87 per cent of total FPIs inflows, while equity-related inflows accounted for the remaining $139 million.

They further stated that inflows from Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) remained subdued, plunging to $22 million from $49 million, pointing out that inflows from non-bank corporates, which accounted for 25 per cent of total FX supply, also fell, dropping by -28 per cent MoM to $826 million compared with $1.2 billion in July.