Analysts expect forex scarcity to ease on Tinubu reforms

Analysts at FBNQuest have said that they expect the “meaningful” reforms implemented since Nigeria’s new President, Bola Tinubu, assumed office in on May 29, to lead to an improvement in forex liquidity over the medium term. The analysts stated this while reacting to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) latest data on the utilisation of foreign exchange by the various sectors of the economy. As noted by the analysts, the CBN data shows that the total sectoral utilisation of fx through official channels was flat (-0.7%) q/q at $7.5 billion.

The analysts said: “Although the CBN recently removed restrictions on the fx market, and the naira has been floated, fx liquidity remains a challenge. “Looking ahead, we anticipate that the fx liquidity constraints will ease over the medium term as the backlog of trapped FPI funds is addressed, and investors’ confidence in Nigeria gradually rekindles following meaningful reforms by the current administration.”

Financial experts generally believe that given that key reforms announced since Tinubu was sworn as the country’s President, especially the removal of the costly subsidy on fuel and the unification of the CBN’s multiple exchange rates, have been major demands of international investors, it is only a matter of time before Nigeria will start recording a significant increase in forex inflows