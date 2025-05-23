Analysts Expect FG’s Tax Reforms To Boost Non-Oil Revenues

Share

Amid concerns about Nigeria’s vulnerability to external shocks, occasioned by its oil dependency, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said they expect ongoing tax reforms to raise the country’s non-oil revenues in the near term.

The analysts stated this while commenting on the monthly economic report for February 2025 recently released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In a note sighted by New Telegraph, the analysts pointed out that while the CBN’s data shows that federally collected revenue increased by 40 per cent monthon-month (MoM) and 64 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to N2.7 trillion in February 2025, “the revenue take still fell short of the monthly revenue benchmark of N3.0 trillion.”

Still, the analysts stated that “the sharp MoM rise in fed – eration receipts was primarily driven by the recovery of nonoil revenues in February, following an underwhelming revenue performance in January,” adding that, “receipts from non-oil sources increased by 42 per cent MoM to N1.9 trillion and was +54% higher than the pro-rata monthly budgeted benchmark.”

Specifically, they said: “The improved revenue outcome was mainly due to strong collections from companies’ income tax (CIT) to N634.7 billion from N357.6 billion in the prior month.

“Similarly, revenue from value-added tax and customs and excise duties also increased by 54 per cent MoM and 19 per cent MoM to N400.3 bn and N649.6 billion, respectively.

“On the part of oil revenues, their receipts increased by 34 per cent MoM to N813.2 billion but fell significantly short of the monthly revenue target of N1.8 trillion.

“Revenue from royalties, which increased to N519.6 billion from N338.0 billion, was the primary driver of the higher MoM receipts.”

