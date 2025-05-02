Analysts: Exchange Rate Risks, Others Threaten Nigeria’s Debt Sustainability

Share

While latest data released by the Debt Management Office (DMO) shows that Nigeria’s external debt service costs remain low, “exchange rate risks, ongoing revenue shortfalls, and rapid borrowing” will continue to pose a threat to the country’s debt sustainability and fiscal balance, analysts at FBNQuest have said.

The analysts who stated this while reacting to the DMO data in a report seen by New Telegraph, noted that Nigeria’s total external debt service payments rose by 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to nearly $1.1 bn in Q4 2024, even though on a sequential basis, the external debt service cost decreased by -19 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

They pointed out in the report that the primary drivers of the YoY rise in debt service payments were higher interest payments (including principal repayments) on commercial and multilateral debt, which increased by $67 m and $49m, respectively.

The report partly read: “Cumulatively, Nigeria’s external debt service costs continue to rise, totalling $4.7 billion in FY 2024, up 33 per cent YoY from the $3.5 billion in 2023, and around 22 per cent higher than the N5.9 trillion ($3.8 bn implied) domestic debt service in FY’24.

“Preliminary CBN data shows that the FGN revenue for FY’24 amounted to N8.7 trillion. Consequently, the external debt service cost of $4.7 billion in FY 2024 implies an external debt-service-torevenue ratio of 82.4 per cent.

“ When combined, total domestic and external debt service for FY 2024 implies a debt-service-to-revenue ratio of around 150.1 per cent.

“Excluding principal repayments, interest and fee payments for FY’24 amounted to $1.9 billion, suggesting an average interest rate of 4.2 per cent, which is 20 bps higher YoY.

“The external debt service cost remains in single digits thanks to concessional loans from multilateral and bilateral lenders, which ac – counted for 62.1 per cent of the total external debt in 2024, compared with 63.8 per cent in 2023.

“Although the external debt service costs remain low, exchange rate risks, ongoing revenue shortfalls, and rapid borrowing continue to raise concerns about Nigeria’s debt sustainability and fiscal balance.

