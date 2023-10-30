Analysts emphasise need for reduction in currency outside banks

Analysts at CSL Research have harped on the need for the amount of currency held outside the Nigerian banking system to be significantly reduced. Reacting to the Money Supply statistics from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for September 2023, which showed that Currency Outside Banks (COB) rose month-on-month by 2.38 per cent to N2.35 trillion (representing 85.1% of currency in circulation) as of September 2023 from N2.30 trillion (representing 86.3% of Currency in Circulation) in August 2023, the analysts stressed, in a report, released yesterday, that reducing the huge proportion of cash outside the banking system would help to enhance monetary policy efficacy, combat illicit activities and accelerate financial inclusion, among other benefits. They noted that although the persistent challenge of having a substantial portion of currency in circulation outside the banking system has remained since the country’s independence in 1960, despite several currency redesigns and printing initiatives, the naira redesign policy introduced by the immediate past CBN management in October last year, “would have been moderately successful in mopping up currency outside circulation if it wasn’t halted.”

Specifically, the analysts pointed out that currency in circulation reduced by 138 per cent between October 2022 (when the naira redesign deadline was announced) and January 2023 i.e., from N3.30 trillion to N1.39 trillion. They also noted that percentage of currency outside banks to currency in circulation in October 2022 and January 2023 were 86 per cent and 57.14 per cent respectively. The report partly read: “The persistent challenge of a substantial portion of currency in circulation outside the banking system has remained since independence, despite past currency redesigns and printing. The former central bank governor’s efforts to withdraw currency from circulation outside the banking system faced considerable criticism, given the circumstances. Nevertheless, we emphasise the importance of the overarching goal of reducing the substantial cash held outside the banking system for the purpose of enhancing monetary policy efficacy, combating illicit activities, and fostering financial inclusion, among other objectives. “Reducing cash outside the banking system also aids in mitigating money laundering when implemented in collaboration with appropriate agencies such as the EFCC and banks, enabling the identification of suspicious transactions as cash flows in and out of the system.”