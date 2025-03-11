Analysts: Currency Devaluation Boosting Nigeria’s Trade Surplus

Share

Analysts at CSL Research have attributed the increase in Nigeria’s trade surplus in recent times to the devaluation of the naira.

The analysts stated this while commenting on latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which shows that the country recorded a trade surplus of N3.43 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

A trade surplus refers to a situation in which the value of a country’s exports exceeds the cost of its imports.

The analysts noted that while exports amounted to N20.01 trillion, accounting for 54.68 per cent of total trade in Q4, imports totalled N16.59 trillion, making up 45.32 per cent of the total trade recorded between October and December last year.

Although they pointed out that the trade surplus of N3.43 trillion recorded in Q4’24, represents a 34.9 per cent decline from the previous quarter, which was driven primarily by increased imports and a slight drop in exports, the analysts stated:

“The devaluation of the local currency in the official market has boosted export values, driving export activities while simultaneously making imports more expensive.”

They further said: “Over the past five years, the contribution of crude oil to total exports has gradually declined from approximately 77 per cent to 71.52 per cent in 2024.

However, the figures still underscore Nigeria’s heavy reliance on crude oil for export earnings. “With increasing export activity from the Dangote refinery, non-crude oil exports are expected to rise.

Additionally, agricultural products such as cocoa beans, cashew, and rubber are currently trading at higher prices, presenting an opportunity for Nigeria to leverage its vast and fertile arable land.

Strategic investments in agriculture could significantly boost non-oil export contributions, enhancing economic resilience and reducing dependence on crude oil revenues.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

