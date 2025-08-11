Analysts Caution FG Over Rising External Debt

As reactions continue to trail the Senate’s recent approval of President Tinubu’s external borrowing plan of $21.5 billion for the 2025 to 2026 period, analysts at FBNQuest Research have advised the Federal Government not to seek to significantly add to the country’s external debt burden in the short-term.

The analysts gave the advice while commenting further on the latest data on public debt released by the Debt Management Office (DMO). In a report viewed by New Telegraph, the analysts pointed out that apart from the sharp increase in Nigeria’s external debt in recent years, with the FG’s annual external debt service payments recording an average compound annual growth rate of 32% since 2020, the prospect of naira depreciation remains “worrisome” coupled with the fact that the country is still grappling with low revenue mobilisation levels.

The report partly read: “Recent data on public debt from the Debt Management Office (DMO) shows that the FGN’s external debt service payments amounted to $1.4 billion in Q1 2025, marking a 24 per cent year-onyear (YoY) increase. This figure includes $432 m market-related and $961 m non-market debt service payments.

“The predominance of nonmarket-related debt service payments underscores the sizeable share of multilateral and bilateral borrowings, which account for 61.9 per cent of the FGN’s total debt stock. On a sequential basis, the debt service payments increased by 29 per cent quarteron-quarter (QoQ), reflecting the concentration of debt issuances in the first and third quarters of the year.

“Regarding financing cost, the interest and fee charges for multilateral lenders, who account for c.49% of total external debt stock, amounted to $137 million, implying an annualised interest rate of 2.5 per cent, underscoring the concessional nature of these loans. Illustrating this point, interest and fee charges excluding principal repayments on World Bank loans imply an annualised rate of 2.0 per cent.

“Despite accounting for only 38 per cent of the FGN’s total external debt stock, the interest cost for market-related debt was 10.2%, highlighting their higher financing burden. “A key concern is the fast rise of external debt. Since 2020, the FGN’s annual external debt service payments have grown at an average compound annual growth rate of 32 per cent. Highlighting this, the Senate recently approved President Tinubu’s external borrowing plan of $21.5 billion for the 2025 to 2026 period.

“The magnitude of the proposed borrowing is notable. Despite spanning less than two years, it amounts to nearly 47 per cent of Nigeria’s current external debt stock.” “Although global financial conditions have eased this year, helped by c.9% decline in the US dollar, the prospect of naira depreciation remains worrisome.

“Nigeria’s low revenue mobilisation levels (<10% of GDP) highlight the need for the FGN to ramp up efforts in boosting revenues to improve the debt servicing capacity. “The newly approved tax bills could significantly strengthen revenue generation, but their provisions won’t take effect until 2026.

Consequently, careful consideration should guide any significant near-term expansion in external borrowing.” New Telegraph recently reported the Chief Executive Officer of The CFG Advisory, Mr. Adetilewa Adebajo, as saying that Nigeria’s current debt profile of over $100 billion and debt servicing obligations amounting to N16 trillion, are unsustainable.

Adebajo, who gave the warning in the firm’s 2025 half-year economic update, titled, “Can Nigeria transition from economic stability to sustainable growth?” stated that, “all the gains from fuel subsidy removal are now going towards debt service.”