Analysts Bullish On FBN After Stellar Q3 Financial Result

Analysts at Cordros Capital are expecting sustained growth in all income lines of FBN Holdings Plc following the remarkable outturn in the Tier 1 lender’s third quarter (Q3) 2024 financial statement.

In the nine month financial statement released recently to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), the Holdco reported pre-tax profit of N198.871 billion, representing a 216.50 per cent year-on-year growth.

The Q3 results, combined with the first half of the year results, brought the bank’s nine-month 2024 pre-tax profits to N610.861 billion, representing 128% YoY growth.

Highlights of other major financial indices in the results showed operating profit at N198.501 billion, signifying +216.97 per cent increase year-on-year. Profit after tax jumped +245.67 per cent to N166.014 billion while Total Assets hit N27.493 trillion, about +63.32 per cent increase year on year.

Loans and advances to customers increased by+47.27 per cent to N9.366 trillion. Customers’ depos – its also jumped significantly by +56.84 per cent to N16.724 trillion.

The Group’s Net Assets stood at N2.596 trillion, a +48.59 per cent increase, signifying the bank’s good standing. “We expect FBNH’s 2024 year end gross earnings expansion to remain sturdy (+96.0% y/y | 2023FY: +98.1% y/y) with a 2024E – 2028E CAGR of 10.0 per cent,” Cordros Caputal stated in an emailed note on Monday.

Continuing, the analysts said: “Our forecast is based on our expectations of a higher interest (+149.8% y/y) and non-interest (+16.5% y/y) income. On interest income, we believe growth will be supported by the elevated interest rates in the fixed income market and boost in earning assets underpinned by the inflation.”

“We update our views on FBN Holdings Plc (FBNH). FBNH reported a 125.1 per cent y/y surge in EPS in their recently released 9M-24 financials, driven by substantial increases across the group’s core (+164.6% y/y) and non-core (+82.4% y/y) income lines.

“The significant growth in the group’s performance was primarily driven by the elevated yields in the debt market,” Cordros Capital concluded.

New Telegraph analysis of the result showed that customer deposits grew to N16.7 trillion as of Q3 2024, a substantial increase from N10.7 trillion at the end of December 2023.

The rise was driven by growth in domiciliary deposits. The domiciliary account deposits rose significantly to N5.36 trillion in Q3 2024 from N2.75 trillion in December 2023.

This jump indicates a higher accumulation of foreign currency deposits, possibly due to elevated dollarization in customer savings amid exchange rate volatility. Term deposits increased to N3.46 trillion from N2trillion at the end of 2023.

This growth reflects FBN Holdings’ emphasis on fixed deposits to stabilise funds, likely motivated by the competitive interest rates offered to attract and retain funds for longer terms The loan portfolio increased to N9.37 trillion in Q3 2024 from N6.36 trillion in December 2023, with notable drivers in this growth pattern.

