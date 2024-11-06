Analysts: Boosting Service Export’ll Enhance Nigeria’s FX Earnings

Share

Analysts at FBNQuest Research have harped on the need for Nigeria to promote the development of services export as a way of boosting its foreign exchange earnings and improving its trade balance.

The analysts stated this while commenting on the country’s Balance of Payments (BoP) report for Q2’24 recently released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). They said: “In Nigeria’s balance of payments (BoP) report for Q2 2024, the country recorded a current account surplus of $5.1 billion, which is equivalent to 11.5 per cent of GDP.

“However, the latest data indicates an increase in the net deficit on the services account, which reached $3.5 billion (7.7% of GDP) in Q2’24. This is an increase from a deficit of $3.3 billion (7.1% of GDP) in the previous quarter.

“Historically, the services account has consistently shown a net debit position because Nigeria has not yet developed a robust services industry capable of producing substantial foreign exchange (FX) inflows.

“As such, Nigeria recorded deficits across all segments of the services account, including transportation, travel, and other business services. “The most significant deficit was recorded under other business services, which recorded an outflow of $1.4 billion, significantly higher than the $660 million registered in Q1’24 due to increased import demand for technical and trade-related services.

“Travel, the second largest source of imported services in Q2, registered a net outflow of $1.0 billion. Education-related travel accounted for $601 million in Q2, up from $559 million in Q1. Health related travel also recorded a net outflow of $154 million, up from $143 million in Q1’24.

“Transportation was the third largest source of deficits on the services account, with a net deficit of $869 million, down from $1.3 billion in Q1.” The analysts further said: “We continue to emphasise the need to promote the development of services export as an alternative to help enhance Nigeria’s FX earnings and improve the trade balance.

“Key sectors with high potential include technology (especially fintech), financial services, healthcare, and creative industries such as film, music, sports, and cultural products.

“Substantial investment in human capital, infrastructure, and security, among other things, is essential to strengthen Nigeria’s competitiveness in delivering these services effectively.”

Citing data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), New Telegraph recently reported that the country’s earnings from non-oil exports between January and April, this year, amounted to $1.63 billion.

Specifically, the report said that earnings from non-oil exports stood at $300 million in January 2024; $320 million in February, $500 million in March and $510 million in April. This means that non-oil exports generated a total of $1.63 billion in the four month period.

An analysis of the data, however, indicates that while earnings from non-oil exports have maintained an uptrend since January, Nigeria still earned the bulk of its forex earnings from crude oil and gas exports.

This is in spite of renewed efforts by the fiscal and monetary authorities in recent years to end the country’s oil dependence.

For instance, the monthly economic report for April 2024 recently released by the CBN stated: “Total export receipts rose to $4.92 billion, from $4.89 billion in the preceding month, driven by higher crude oil production and prices.

Merchandise import grew to $2.89 billion, from $2.81 billion in March, due to higher import of both oil and non-oil products. “An analysis of the total export indicated that crude oil and gas receipts constituted 89.73 per cent, with non-oil export accounting for the balance.

In terms of contribution to import, non-oil import had an overriding share of 61.23 per cent, while oil constituted the balance. “Provisional data showed that export receipts from crude oil and gas increased by 0.68 per cent to $4.42 billion, from $4.39 billion in March 2024, due to higher prices and production of crude oil.

“Domestic crude oil production rose to 1.28 mbpd, from 1.23 mbpd in March 2024, while the price of Bonny Light rose to $93.12 pb, from $88.80 pb.” “A breakdown showed that crude oil export grew by 0.52 per cent to $3.89 billion, compared with $3.86 billion in the preceding month.”

